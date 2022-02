When The Batman arrives in theaters next month, the highly anticipated film will bring to the big screen a version of The Riddler unlike anything we've seen before. Played by Paul Dano, the film's take on the villain is one that a far cry from the prankster on the pages of DC Comics or the larger-than-life, spandex-clad trickster Jim Carrey embodied in Batman Forever. Dano's Riddler seems darker in just about every aspect and now, thanks to a new tie-in novel for middle-grade readers, new details about the character's tragic origin have emerged.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO