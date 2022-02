Felicia Alexander Joins Non-Profit Supporting Parkinson’s Disease for a Two-Year Term. February 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // Santa Monica, CA - TITLE Boxing Club/BoxUnion announced today that Felicia Alexander, Co-Founder of BoxUnion and Chief Revenue Officer of TITLE Boxing Club, has been appointed to the 2022 Board of Directors for non-profit Rock Steady Boxing. The two brands have more than 140 clubs with tens of thousands of members and digital subscribers, some which currently support the non-profit by offering its classes.

