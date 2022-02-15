To Compete At State Spelling Bee

Sullivan School District held their spelling bee on Monday afternoon in the high school/junior high commons. There were 28 students from the elementary school and junior high that participated in the bee. At the end of the bee there was a spell off to see who would be first alternate and second alternate. In total, there were three finalists and two alternates. Pictured are the finalists and alternates: Alex Fultz, sixth grade, Brynner Johnson, sixth grade and Mary Crist, seventh grade, first alternate: Allyssa Prahl, sixth grade and second alternate: Weslee Allen, sixth grade.

