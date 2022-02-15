To Compete At State Spelling Bee

Cody Andreasen (front row, left), an eighth grader at St. Michael’s School, Albion, won first place in the annual Boone County Spelling Contest on Jan. 27. Others placing in order among the top eight were (front, l.-r.) Claire Tibor, St. Edward eighth grader, second; Julia Baldwin, Riverside sixth grader, third; Kate Maricle, St. Michael’s seventh grader, fourth; (back row) Grace Nore, St. Michael’s fifth grader, fifth; Zeke Sandman, Boone Central seventh grader, sixth; Philip Carnley, Boone Central eighth grader, seventh, and Preston Rawson, Riverside seventh grader, eighth.
