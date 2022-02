Every day we hear more about the Great Resignation and labor shortages. People from all generations and walks of life are looking for something different in their work lives. This has unleashed recruiters. I get emails every day from recruiters wanting to help solve the recruiting and labor shortage problem. They may be very good, they may be able to help identify great candidates. But better recruiting isn’t a solution to the Great Resignation.

