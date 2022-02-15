ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Press Release: D.C. Jail Agrees To Implement Comprehensive COVID-19 Protections To Settle Class Action Conditions Suit Brought By Public Defender Services, ACLU-D.C.

By Press Release
 4 days ago

DOC Will Be Subject To Random Inspections By An Independent Expert To Confirm Compliance. WASHINGTON – The D.C. Department of Corrections (DOC) late last night notified a federal court that it had agreed to implement comprehensive protections to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the D.C. Jail. These measures are part...

The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation to Enhance Access and Affordability of Diapers for DC Families

News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC – Today, Councilmember Henderson introduced the Diaper Affordability and Access Act of 2022. This legislation would provide an additional $100 per month to families with children under three enrolled in the Temporary and Needy Families (TANF) Program intended for diaper expenses. This bill would also establish a new diaper bank grant program, increasing access to free diapers for our most vulnerable neighbors.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Thanks Senate Democrats for Defeating Cruz Vaccine Amendment to Eliminate All Funding for D.C. Schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) thanked Senate Democrats for defeating yesterday by a vote of 44-49 Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) amendment that would have blocked all funding, including local, for District of Columbia schools. Cruz’s amendment, which was offered to the latest fiscal year 2022 continuing resolution (CR), would have prohibited any funds appropriated by the CR from being provided to schools that enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students. The CR appropriates federal funds to states, D.C. and territories but also appropriates D.C.’s local funds. D.C. will enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students next school year, and D.C. currently enforces a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students participating in school-based extracurricular athletics.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Condemns and Vows to Defeat Clyde’s Effort to Return D.C. to Full Colony

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today condemned Representative Andrew Clyde’s (R-GA) attacks on the District of Columbia today, including his statements that he is “actively working” on a bill to repeal the D.C. Home Rule Act and that D.C. has been a “reign of terror” since passage of the Home Rule Act in 1973. Clyde, who is a member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has jurisdiction over D.C., is contemplating action and using rhetoric not seen with respect to D.C. from Republicans since the early and mid-1990s.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation to Implement a Homeowner Resource Center in the District

News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC – Today, Councilmember Henderson introduced the Homeowner Resource Center Establishment Act of 2022. This legislation would create a one-stop shop of resources for homeowners and aspiring homeowners in the District on matters such as home valuations, property taxes, property maintenance and improvement, and relevant District laws and regulations. The Center would also offer counsel from a Housing Resource Officer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

jonetta rose barras: Surplus jackpot in DC

A few days after the DC Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO) released the city’s annual comprehensive financial audit, the agency’s spokesperson sent out a one-page announcement celebrating the fact that the District had received a B rating in fiscal management and was heralded as one of the top five of 75 cities whose financial status was surveyed and assessed. That grade — enough to place the city among “Sunshine Cities” — came from Truth in Accounting (TIA), an organization that “promotes fiscal conservatism.”
BUSINESS
The DC Line

Press Release: Child Nutrition Waivers Critical to Keeping Children Fed in Washington, D.C. During Pandemic, FRAC Report Finds

– D.C. Hunger Solutions Urges Congress to Extend Waiver Deadline Beyond This School Year to Support Families and Schools as Washington, D.C. Recovers – WASHINGTON, February 15, 2022 — Student participation in school breakfast and lunch dropped in Washington, D.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic and school nutrition programs are still recovering, according to a new report released today by the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC).
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser and Universal Health Services Break Ground on New Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, GW Health at St. Elizabeths East in Ward 8, First Hospital Built in the District in Over 20 Years

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and Office of the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services. New Full-Service Hospital and Integrated Health Care System Is Scheduled to Open in 2024. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Universal Health Services (UHS) along with George Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces D.C. Courts Improvement Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that she introduced today the District of Columbia Courts Improvement Act of 2022, which would make several important improvements to the operations of the local D.C. courts. Under the D.C. Home Rule Act, the D.C. Council has no authority to amend title 11 of the D.C. Code (relating to the organization and jurisdiction of the local D.C. courts). This bill would only amend provisions in title 11.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Tomorrow: Norton to Hold Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Infrastructure Investments in Union Station

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Tomorrow, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) will hold a virtual town hall meeting at 6:00 p.m. on infrastructure investments in Union Station. Norton is a senior member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and is running for chair of the committee. To attend, RSVP by emailing NortonEvents@mail.house.gov by noon tomorrow, February 17th.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Vows to Defeat Republican Efforts to Repeal D.C. Home Rule Act

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today said House Republicans have threatened to repeal the District of Columbia Home Rule Act if they take over the House next Congress. They cited reasons such as crime, homelessness, and drug use, all of which are present throughout the country. Several House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA), Representative James Comer (KY), the ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has jurisdiction over D.C., and others recently told the press that they plan to limit D.C.’s authority to govern its own affairs next Congress, including, according to Representative Andrew Clyde (GA), eliminating it by repealing the Home Rule Act.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Celebrates 204th Birthday of Frederick Douglass, D.C. Voting Rights Champion

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) celebrated famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ 204th birthday. Douglass was a longtime District of Columbia resident and an avid proponent of equal rights for D.C. residents. A Norton bill placed D.C.’s statue of Douglass in the U.S. Capitol, making D.C. the only jurisdiction that is not a state with a statue in the Capitol. A Norton bill established a bicentennial commission to plan, develop, and carry out programs and activities to honor and celebrate the life of Douglass. Norton was appointed by then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to serve on the commission.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Kimberly Perry and Tazra Mitchell: Mayor Bowser has warned about an eviction crisis. It’s up to her to act.

While the omicron wave appears to have peaked in the District, residents are still staring in the face of calamity unless Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Council act to head off an eviction crisis. Tens of thousands of households could be forced out of their homes if the District does not use our growing revenues to step up and fully fund eviction prevention and rental assistance efforts.
POLITICS
The DC Line

Press Release: Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia Files Suit Against the Federal Bureau of Prisons

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia has sued the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to stop its unequal and discriminatory treatment of individuals in BOP custody who are sentenced by the Superior Court of the District of Columbia (D.C. Superior Court). The case, Blades v. Garland, 22-cv-00279, was filed as a class action in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia; the plaintiffs ask the Court to stop the BOP’s practice of scoring the criminal history of individuals serving D.C. sentences more harshly than the criminal history of individuals serving federal sentences.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Announces Date for Historic Unveiling of D.C.’s Second Statue in Capitol, Giving D.C. Same Number of Statues as States

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that the District of Columbia will score a historic victory for equality with the states on February 28, 2022, when D.C.’s second statue in the U.S. Capitol will be unveiled in a ceremony with congressional leaders. D.C. will join each of the 50 states in having two statues in the Capitol. The statue is of Pierre L’Enfant, which D.C. commissioned more than a decade ago with the hope that it would one day be displayed in the Capitol.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Says Republicans Launch 7th Attack on D.C. Vaccine Mandates

Republicans are threatening to try to shut down the federal government over federal and D.C. vaccine mandates. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today said that 49 House and Senate Republicans have vowed in a letter to vote against the next fiscal year 2022 appropriations bill unless it defunds the enforcement of both federal and District of Columbia COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The federal government is currently operating under a continuing resolution (CR), which expires February 18, 2022. If Congress does not extend the CR or pass the regular appropriations bills by then, the federal government would shut down. While Norton has gotten D.C. exempted from federal government shutdowns, Congress appropriates D.C.’s locally raised funds.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Announces Wage Theft Lawsuit Against Company Operating Supported-Living Homes for Denying Frontline Workers Their Full Wages During the Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced a wage theft lawsuit against a company operating supported-living facilities and its former owners for denying frontline health care workers the wages they were due after working extended hours for patients during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. Azure...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Announces Committee Passage of Her Bill Requiring Commanding General of D.C. National Guard to Reside in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced today that the Committee on Oversight and Reform (COR) yesterday passed her bill that would require the Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard, who is the top official in the D.C National Guard, to live in D.C. The Commanding General is appointed by the president and is a federal official.
WASHINGTON, DC
