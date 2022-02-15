Press Release: D.C. Jail Agrees To Implement Comprehensive COVID-19 Protections To Settle Class Action Conditions Suit Brought By Public Defender Services, ACLU-D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today said House Republicans have threatened to repeal the District of Columbia Home Rule Act if they take over the House next Congress. They cited reasons such as crime, homelessness, and drug use, all of which are present throughout the country. Several House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA), Representative James Comer (KY), the ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has jurisdiction over D.C., and others recently told the press that they plan to limit D.C.’s authority to govern its own affairs next Congress, including, according to Representative Andrew Clyde (GA), eliminating it by repealing the Home Rule Act.

