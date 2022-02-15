Software and Speculation – TMO Daily Observations 2022-02-15

The new Media Player app for Windows 11 is now available for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. The Media Player has a refreshed look that aligns with Windows 11. Microsoft started testing the new Media Player with Insiders in November 2021. Microsoft's new Media Player application was recently released...
A Zoom update appears to fix a bug that stopped a Mac’s mic from being disabled after a meeting had ended. Version 5.9.3 of the videoconferencing software is out now, 9to5 Mac reported, and all those using an Apple computer should install it. Update Zoom to Stop to Fix...
The first major Apple event is rumored to take place March 8, and it’s looking like new Macs could be on the agenda. The Cupertino-based company recently registered three new Mac model numbers with a Eurasian regulatory database. The Rumored New Mac Models. Apple must register any devices relying...
Apple released watchOS 8.4.2 on Thursday. It contains updates and bug fixes for the Apple Watch. The update was released alongside iOS 15.3.1. To install it, in the Watch app, go to General > Software Update. Follow the on-screen instructions to download the update. Your Apple Watch will need to be on charge and have over 50% battery.
BBEdit 14.1 is out on Tuesday and adds support for Shortcuts, an expanded notes system, and a new image viewer. BBEdit is available directly from Bare Bones Software or by subscription on the Mac App Store. BBEdit 14.1. BBEdit 14.1 delivers a substantial expansion to the notes system introduced in...
Google announced an overhaul in its approach to advertising and privacy on Android phones. Unveiling the Privacy Sandbox on Wednesday, executive Android Anthony Chavez also made a thinly veiled criticism of Apple. Unsubtle Dig at Apple as Android Announces Privacy Sandbox. Mr. Chavez wrote in a blog post that Privacy...
Google has introduced Chrome OS Flex, its project that lets individuals, schools, or businesses put Chrome OS on their aging machines. It can be booted from a USB drive in addition to installment on a PC or Mac. Chrome OS Flex. Chrome OS Flex can trace its origins back to...
Apple is rumored to host an event next month for its highly anticipated iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 launch. Other than this, we are also expecting the company to announce new Macs with Apple silicon. Now, the company has filed three new unreleased Macs in the Eurasian Economic Database which hints that the launch is right around the corner. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.
Apple is now on its third beta round for macOS Monterey 12.3, with developers able to download and test a fresh build of the operating system. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers in the beta-testing scheme via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for hardware already using earlier beta builds. A public beta version of the releases is expected to start arriving soon, and will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
After launching the first macOS Monterey 12.3 beta to developers and public testers with the exciting Universal Control feature enabled at the end of January, the third beta has arrived today. The third macOS Monterey 12.3 beta is now available via OTA for developers already enrolled in the beta as...
Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one week after Apple seeded the second betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. Developers can download iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 through the Apple Developer...
HomePod Touch Accommodations can make all the difference for allowing just about anyone to use their smart speakers. After all, not all people’s abilities are created equal. Many folks take for granted being able to tap precisely on a particular spot to make something happen with their HomePod mini. Others have a much more difficult time, either because their fingers skip across the surface of the screen or they accidentally double-tap.
According to a recent report, it seems three new Mac computers have appeared in Apple’s regulatory filings. This could only mean that the American multinational technology company will be releasing brand-new products during the rumored virtual Apple event that’s supposed to occur around March 8. We don’t have a lot of information regarding these new products at this time, but reports claim that they will run macOS Monterey.
Parallels today introduced a new premium Mac app bundle, which includes nine macOS apps when you purchase Parallels Desktop 17. The bundle will remain on sale through the end of the month and is available to new and existing Parallels customers. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of...
Apple is expected to introduce its first MacBook Pro with a next-generation M2 chipset in March, but it may not be the upgrade many fans are hoping for. A new report, citing a “reliable source with close links to Apple’s supply chain,” claims the device will be identical to the 13-inch MacBook Pro — complete with Touch Bar. It is not expected to get a display upgrade.
Google's attempt to revive old laptops with a Chrome browser, Sony Linkbuds, and more tech news you need to know today!. ☕ Good morning! Some days I feel like I could use a new lightweight operating system…. Old devices, new life?. Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority. Chrome OS: Extended display,...
We’ve been covering everything new in iOS 15.4 since the release of the first beta version in January, and Apple continues to add more features to its mobile operating system. In addition to enabling Face ID while wearing a mask and Universal Control, the update also lets Apple Podcasts users filter episodes by seasons, downloaded episodes, and more.
Google has announced a new cloud-first version of Chrome OS for PCs and Macs. Chrome OS Flex has been built specifically for businesses and schools. A stable version of the operating system is expected to become available in the coming months. Google has introduced a new version of Chrome OS...
The upcoming M2 MacBook Pro might not have as many updates as were originally expected as new reports indicate Apple might announce up to three new MacBooks at its spring event in March. MacRumors recently relayed through the French publication Consomac that Apple has three regulatory filings for Mac devices...
Comments / 0