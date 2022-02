Steve Jobs has been the face of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) even after his death in October 2011. One of the co-founders of the storied firm, Job's stint at Apple has not been an smooth one. After he was ousted from the company in 1985, he returned to the company in late 1996 through the Next acquisition, rising like a phoenix from the ashes, gaining prominence and playing a significant role in the fortunes of the company than ever before. Thus, the decision to rehire Jobs seems to be the wisest the company has ever made.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO