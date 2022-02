If you're time-crunched or simply don't like to network in the conventional sense, implementing even one of these strategies will make a big impact in very little time. Networking isn't just something you do when you need something. In fact, that's the worst time to do it. Given that networking is simply a fancy word for 'relationship building', it's important to tend to your network in all of its points in the evolution of the relationship. That includes meeting, building trust, adding value, and nurturing those connections.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO