ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Navy service member killed in I-85 crash in Auburn

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8kp0_0eFHClYy00

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The Lee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in Auburn on Monday. According to officials, Patrick Wayne Swearingen, 31, was killed in the crash that happened on Feb. 14, 2022.

According to the coroner’s office, Swearingen was on active duty with the US Navy at the time of his death, and was set to retire soon.

Officials said the crash happened in the northbound lane of I-85, near at exit 51. First responders received the 911 at 1:20 p.m. When police, Auburn Fire and EAMC EMS arrived on scene they discovered several vehicles involved with at least two involving fire and several victims with nonlife threatening injuries and one fatality.

Fatal crash sparks 18-wheeler fire along Interstate 85 in Auburn

Swearingen, who is believed to be from Phenix City, was pronounced by Lee County Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Manning at the scene of the crash.

The northbound lane of I-85 remained closed for hours while the accident was cleared on Monday.

The cause of the the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Missing Alabama teen Jolee Kent found after several days of searching

MILLBROOK, Al. (WRBL) — The Millbrook Police Department has located missing teenager, Jolee Elizabeth Kent, after more than a week-long search. According to a press release, Kent was located on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at around 2:30 p.m. She was found in good health. The parents of Jolee Elizabeth Kent originally reported their daughter as missing […]
MILLBROOK, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Lee County, AL
Crime & Safety
Lee County, AL
Accidents
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Accidents
City
Phenix City, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police: Man arrested charged with receiving stolen property

Auburn, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a theft in a residential neighborhood. According to police, Joseph Mark Saia, age 21, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2022, on a felony warrant charging him with receiving stolen property first degree. Saia was arrested in connection to a theft in […]
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#I 85#Traffic Accident#The Us Navy#Auburn Fire#Eamc Ems#Nonlife#Auburn Swearingen
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police perform alcohol compliance checks at businesses, issue 1 citation, 3 warnings

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Last week the LaGrange Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses throughout the city. The compliance checks were conducted on Feb. 11, 2022. One business was issued a citation and three others were issued warnings. The Citgo (and Sangitel Patel) located at 103 Commerce Avenue, was issued a citation for […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Eufaula man arrested on multiple drug charges

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police Department has arrested a man on multiple drug related charges. According to officials with the police department, Ralph Kesheffi McNear, 37, of Eufaula, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Officials said McNear’s arrest came after the ALEA SBI Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) made […]
EUFAULA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy