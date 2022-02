This is Tested from WUNC, a look at how we're responding to the day's challenges in North Carolina and the South. I'm Leoneda Inge. What a way to make a splash! I am always looking for Southerners, especially people of color, who are the first at something, maybe the only person doing it, and definitely are one of the best at it. Well, I've met a Black woman whose journey just takes my breath away. Tara Roberts of Atlanta, Georgia is a National Geographic Explorer. For the last few years, she's been following Black scuba divers as they document wreckage from slave ships.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO