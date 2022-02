Lincoln Riley has killed it in the transfer portal during his so-far brief tenure with USC football, and has hinted recently that he may not be done just yet. If SC wants to keep winning in the transfer portal, patience may be key. There are going to be many more athletes entering the portal, and that will continue even after spring. That being said, the coaching staff also could try to be aggressive right now.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO