In recent years, video games have woken up to the idea that not every player is fully able. It’s taken too long, but with the work of Special Effect and pressure from bodies like UKIE, we are seeing pioneering accessibility options like text-to-speech support, ledge detection and high-contrast modes in games such as Gears Tactics, and more and more audiogames are coming to market. Most of those are on PC and mobile, like Blind Drive and A Blind Legend, but the occasional example has made its way to Xbox, with The Vale: Shadow of the Crown being a good example.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO