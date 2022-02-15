James Harden says decision to leave Rockets 'was basically mutual'
The former Rockets star clearly forced his way out of Houston, but now that he's in Philadelphia, he's trying to say the Rockets also wanted to part...www.chron.com
The former Rockets star clearly forced his way out of Houston, but now that he's in Philadelphia, he's trying to say the Rockets also wanted to part...www.chron.com
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0