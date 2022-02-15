ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Glencore’s Oil Trade Hasn’t Recovered Yet

By Tsvetana Paraskova
OilPrice.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMining and trading group Glencore saw its traded oil volumes in 2021 at their lowest level since 2015, according to company data compiled by Reuters. For the first time since 2015, the crude oil and oil product volumes which Glencore traded fell below 4 million barrels per day (bpd), at 3.86...

oilprice.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

BHP and Glencore deliver investor cheer as earnings soar

Mining giants BHP Group and Glencore have revealed bumper shareholder payouts after soaring commodity prices boosted earnings.BHP – the world’s biggest mining company – announced it would hand back more than 7 billion US dollars (£5.2 billion) to investors through a record dividend after half-year profits jumped 77% to 9.4 billion US dollars (£6.9 billion).Anglo-Swiss rival Glencore added further cheer for investors as it unveiled 4 billion US dollars (£2.9 billion) in shareholder returns thanks to its highest ever annual underlying earnings haul, which soared 84% to a better-than-expected 21.3 billion US dollars (£15.7 billion).The results come after a stellar...
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has put the energy market on high alert for possible disruptions of Russian energy supplies to Europe. While most of the talk and headlines focus on a potential disruption of Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe, a significant decline in Russian crude and oil product exports westwards to Europe would also have a devastating effect on the energy supply in Europe, which is already grappling with a gas and power crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Factbox-Commerzbank raises oil price forecasts for 2022 on tight supply

(Reuters) - Commerzbank on Tuesday raised its crude oil price forecasts for 2022 citing Russia-Ukraine tensions as well as concerns that demand could outstrip supply. In the event of a military conflict and Western sanctions, Russian oil exports could be disrupted and oil could become scarce, especially in Europe, as the EU obtains almost 30% of its oil imports from Russia, Commerzbank said.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#Rosneft#Reuters#Russian#Ebitda
OilPrice.com

Big Oil Books Biggest Cash Flow Since 2008

The world’s five supermajors booked $37 billion in combined cash flows for the fourth quarter as disciplined spending combined with rallying oil prices to take Big Oil’s cash flow to the highest since 2008. ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, Shell, and TotalEnergies also booked combined adjusted net earnings of $31...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Brazil's Petrobras oil production slightly rises in Q4

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) produced 2.704 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in the fourth quarter, up 0.8% from the same period the previous year, it said in a Wednesday filing. Petrobras' crude production came in at 2.151 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

How To Trade The Recovering, But Still Volatile Oil And Gas Industry

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Editor’s note: Any and all references to timeframes longer than one trading day are for purposes of market context only, and not recommendations of any holding timeframe. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not meant to be held unmonitored for long periods. If you don’t have the resources, time or inclination to constantly monitor and manage your positions, leveraged ETFs are not for you.
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

U.S. Crude Inventories Continue To Decline

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw this week for crude oil to be 1.076 million barrels after analysts predicted a larger draw of 1.769 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories have shed some 80 million barrels since the start of 2021 and about 22 million barrels since the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
OilPrice.com

Oil Executives: Higher Energy Prices Are Here To Stay

We are just at the beginning of consumers' energy bill troubles, Big Oil executives have warned as they reported bumper earnings thanks to higher oil and gas prices. "I've no good news to deliver, oil prices will remain high," TotalEnergies' chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told media recently in comments on the current situation with energy costs in Europe.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Energy Stocks Are Still Undervalued Despite Massive Oil Price Rally

Just as the push toward $100/bbl oil seemed to be losing steam, reports on Friday that the United States believes Russia's Vladimir Putin could invade Ukraine "any day now" have lifted crude to as high as $95/bbl for an eighth straight weekly advance. Brent crude (CO1:COM) for April delivery closed +3.3% at $94.44/bbl, the highest finish for a front-month contract since September 2014, while March WTI (Cl1:COM) crude settled +3.6% at $93.10/bbl, also the best level September 2014.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Gold, oil rise on Ukraine stand-off as stocks slip

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - World stocks edged lower while oil and gold rose on Wednesday with markets seeking signs of de-escalation after NATO and the United States said they have not seen Russia pull back troops from Ukraine's borders. Stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data and higher inflation readings...
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

U.S. Exports LNG At A Record Pace

The U.S. is exporting liquefied natural gas at a record pace these days, as gas prices and geopolitical tensions in Europe rise amid the energy crisis and the Russia-Ukraine standoff. LNG tankers were loading or being docked at each of the seven LNG export facilities in the United States on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Exclusive-Brazil has oil. Exxon can’t seem to find it

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil’s waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

7 Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Prices Surge

Oil price gains provide opportunities for investors. A classic supply-and-demand imbalance has triggered surging energy prices around the world. Brent crude oil prices recently surpassed $90 per barrel for the first time since 2014. As economies open back up to full capacity, energy demand is rebounding, while supply in China and other areas of the world is short. Goldman Sachs projects oil prices of more than $100 in 2022, a figure that could rise even further if Russia were to invade Ukraine. Fortunately, higher oil prices are great news for oil stock margins and profits. Here are seven oil stocks to buy today, according to investment research firm CFRA Research.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Norwegian oil group’s flat debut is energy downer

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Norway’s bumper oil initial public offering has gone off half-cocked. Despite pricing the sale of just under 10% of shares at the bottom of the announced range of 28 Norwegian crowns to 31.50 Norwegian crowns per share, Vår Energi shares at one point fell 4% on their first day of trading read more . That’s despite Brent crude prices standing at $95 a barrel on Wednesday, their highest level since 2014, and a supply-demand imbalance that could keep them elevated .
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Guyana’s Oil Boom Has Been Amazing For Its Economy

The former British colony of Guyana, one of South America’s poorest nations, is undergoing a major economic transformation driven by a massive oil boom. ExxonMobil’s 2015 discovery of crude oil has been a game-changer for a deeply impoverished Guyana that was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. energy supermajor, after making a slew of quality oil discoveries, is investing heavily in offshore Guyana commencing petroleum production during 2019 from the Stabroek Block. That has been a boon for the former British colony’s economy. International Monetary Fund data shows Guyana’s 2020 gross domestic product expanded by a notable 43.5%, despite the pandemic, and grew by 20% during 2021 as oil reserves and production surged. The rapid growth being experienced by Guyana’s economy is gaining momentum. The IMF expects the tiny South American country’s GDP to expand by a remarkable 49% during 2022 as oil reserves and production soar. Guyana is expected to be pumping over one million barrels of crude oil daily by 2028, making it the 11th country globally to reach that number, which will generate a further significant windfall for the economy. Guyana’s national government in Georgetown has recognized that to maintain the boom’s momentum and achieve such an impressive production goal it needs to build out critical infrastructure while boosting foreign energy investment. Georgetown is also seeking to increase Guyana’s cut of the massive oil profits that will be generated as production expands. Since entering office in August 2020 President Irfaan Ali has launched a series of initiatives aimed at improving regulation, increasing the government’s share of oil revenues, and attracting further energy investment. A key plan currently being explored is cooperating with neighboring Suriname, which shares the prolific Guyana-Suriname Basin, and Brazil, Latin America’s largest oil producer. The presidents of all three countries were supposed to meet last week to discuss the possibility of joint infrastructure and energy projects. Unfortunately, Brazil’s President Bolsonaro had to cut short his visit for personal reasons after meeting Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi in the capital Paramaribo, meaning he was unable to meet his counterpart in Guyana. The considerable petroleum potential of all three countries, as well as the growing scale of industry operations, coupled with the significant financial income they can generate, means such close cooperation has the potential to reshape South America’s economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

$100 Oil Could Trigger Burst In Shale Oil Production

Up to 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of US tight oil could be unleashed in the event of a supercycle – with oil prices remaining around or above $100 per barrel – driven by growing demand and continued supply tightness, Rystad Energy predicts. Tight oil output in...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy