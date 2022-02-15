Glencore’s Oil Trade Hasn’t Recovered Yet

The former British colony of Guyana, one of South America’s poorest nations, is undergoing a major economic transformation driven by a massive oil boom. ExxonMobil’s 2015 discovery of crude oil has been a game-changer for a deeply impoverished Guyana that was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. energy supermajor, after making a slew of quality oil discoveries, is investing heavily in offshore Guyana commencing petroleum production during 2019 from the Stabroek Block. That has been a boon for the former British colony’s economy. International Monetary Fund data shows Guyana’s 2020 gross domestic product expanded by a notable 43.5%, despite the pandemic, and grew by 20% during 2021 as oil reserves and production surged. The rapid growth being experienced by Guyana’s economy is gaining momentum. The IMF expects the tiny South American country’s GDP to expand by a remarkable 49% during 2022 as oil reserves and production soar. Guyana is expected to be pumping over one million barrels of crude oil daily by 2028, making it the 11th country globally to reach that number, which will generate a further significant windfall for the economy. Guyana’s national government in Georgetown has recognized that to maintain the boom’s momentum and achieve such an impressive production goal it needs to build out critical infrastructure while boosting foreign energy investment. Georgetown is also seeking to increase Guyana’s cut of the massive oil profits that will be generated as production expands. Since entering office in August 2020 President Irfaan Ali has launched a series of initiatives aimed at improving regulation, increasing the government’s share of oil revenues, and attracting further energy investment. A key plan currently being explored is cooperating with neighboring Suriname, which shares the prolific Guyana-Suriname Basin, and Brazil, Latin America’s largest oil producer. The presidents of all three countries were supposed to meet last week to discuss the possibility of joint infrastructure and energy projects. Unfortunately, Brazil’s President Bolsonaro had to cut short his visit for personal reasons after meeting Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi in the capital Paramaribo, meaning he was unable to meet his counterpart in Guyana. The considerable petroleum potential of all three countries, as well as the growing scale of industry operations, coupled with the significant financial income they can generate, means such close cooperation has the potential to reshape South America’s economy.

