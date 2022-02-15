ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB The Show 22 Pitches In With An All-Platform Tech Test This Week, But It's NA-Only

By Thomas Whitehead
Nintendo Life
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB The Show 22 is going to be an intriguing release on the Switch in early April, with the Nintendo's hybrid system getting a version alongside PS4 / Xbox One and PS5 / Xbox Series X|S. It'll be a fully cross-platform experience too - on Switch you'll be able to take...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

Is Lost Ark on Console?

Lost Ark is not out on console, and players are unsure if a console version of the PC game will be released. However, with all of the popularity that this MMORPG has been gaining, the game could possibly be on console in the future. For those who haven't heard of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Control, Code Vein, and more leaving Xbox Game Pass

Here are the games that are leaving later this month and when:. Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console and PC) If you haven’t beaten these games, you still have a few days to do so. Of course, new games come just as old games leave. Recently added titles or games coming soon include Halo Infinite, Among Us, Stardew Valley, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
gtplanet.net

Gran Turismo 7 Comes on Two Discs for PlayStation 4

When Gran Turismo 7 launches on March 4 it will be only the second new game in the series to come on two discs, at least for players who are picking it up on the PlayStation 4. The information appears on a listing for the game on PlayStation Direct listing,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#New Nintendo#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Co Op#Ps4#Nintendo Direct#Eu#Nintendo Switch Online#Na#Nso#Diamond Dynasty
SVG

Nintendo Just Sent Its Fans Into A Mad Frenzy

Nintendo created a lot of good will with its recent Nintendo Direct showcase, which revealed a number of new additions to the Nintendo Switch shop and looks at several upcoming games, like "Mario Strikers: Battle League" and "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." Unfortunately, the company's latest decision has been met with severe backlash from fans. The frustration has been so great that it seems to have fully overshadowed the previous excitement generated by the Nintendo Direct.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Next Xbox Game Pass Titles Seemingly Leaked Early, See Them Here

As is becoming tradition, the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Microsoft. Forum member Billbill-Kun of Dealabs, who previously leaked the PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass lineups, is back to reveal the next wave of Game Pass titles. VGC first spotted the leak and rounded up the highlights.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Switch is Now Officially Nintendo’s Best-Selling Console of All Time

It’s official. Just a month shy of the 5th anniversary of its worldwide release back on March 3 of 2017, the Nintendo Switch has not only passed the 100 million mark in so far as units sold, but it has finally dethroned the Wii as Nintendo’s best-selling home console. Having climbed the ranks over the years, easily surpassing the likes of the Wii U and N64, to then overtake the likes of the SNES and the original NES. Only the Nintendo DS’ roughly 154 million and [combined] Game Boy’s 118 million can beat the Switch’s, as of December 31 of last year, grand total of 103.54 million. A figure that is now spread across three separate models; the Switch’s latest iteration, its OLED Model, releasing in October of last year and so far having sold just shy of four million units alone.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

MLB The Show 22's PS5, PS4 Steelbook Is Absolutely on Fire

Wow, wow, wow! This has got to be one of the greatest steelbooks ever made, right? Sony has, as promised, announced the MLB The Show 22 Collector’s Edition, and we reckon even non-baseball fans will be able to appreciate this one. Inspired by cover star Shohei Ohtani’s love of manga and anime, San Diego Studio has partnered with legendary Japanese artist Takashi Okazaki to create arguably one of the best boxes in sports game history.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
Nintendo Life

Wii Sports Is Reborn As 'Nintendo Switch Sports'

The new game will include Tennis, Bowling, Chambara, Soccer, Badminton and Volleyball, with Golf being added via a software update in the summer. Online and local multiplayer will be included, and while you can use unique characters, classic Miis do seem to be supported, too. Nintendo Switch Sports arrives on...
TENNIS
Nintendo Life

Sol Cresta

Sol Cresta Review (Switch eShop) Platinum Games, best known for the Bayonetta series, is an odd fit for a sequel to an '80s shoot-em-up that started life as a Galaxian hack. Moon Cresta, by Nichibitsu, introduced a ‘docking’ system that would power up the craft after four alien attack waves. It was a novel idea at the time, and landed well with arcade audiences.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Shares The Original EarthBound Player's Guide Online

After lots of waiting Nintendo finally delivered what a number of Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have demanded - EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings were released on the NES and SNES apps. Nintendo didn't go above and beyond and deliver us a localised iteration of Mother 3, sadly, but titles that were previously individual purchases on the Wii U eShop are now part of the standard online subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Mario Strikers: Battle League Kicks Off On Switch This Summer

It's been quite some time since we last took to the football / soccer pitch with Mario and chums, but the series is finally coming back - Mario Strikers: Battle League arrives on Switch on 10th June, and it looks rather impressive. Of course there's the usual chaotic, over-the-top action,...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Microsoft Wants Call Of Duty On Switch, Along With Other "Popular" Activision Blizzard Games

Microsoft president Brad Smith has said that it wants to bring the Call of Duty series to Switch, assuming its purchase of Activision Blizzard goes ahead as planned. Smith made the comments in an interview with CNBC, in which he once again made clear that Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would not prevent its games from coming to Sony and Nintendo's platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

'Mandragora', A Dark Fantasy Metroidvania, Revealed For Switch

If you like side-scrolling action games of the Metroidvania variety, Marvelous Europe has announced a new fantasy action-RPG called Mandragora for Switch (and other platforms) which you may want to investigate. To aid you in your investigations of this self-described "epic and dark fantasy" game from Primal Game Studios, the...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Square Enix Announces Front Mission 1 & 2 Remakes For Nintendo Switch

One of the many exciting announcements during the latest Nintendo Direct broadcast was Square Enix's reveal of Front Mission 1st: Remake and Front Mission 2: Remake. The first game will launch on Switch in the summer, and the second one is "coming later". This tactical RPG series by G-Craft and...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Watch: Nintendo Direct February 2022 - Live!

Nintendo, thankfully, hasn't made us wait too long for the first major Direct of the year - 2022 could certainly be rather special on the Nintendo Switch. At "roughly 40 minutes" long, the show will be "mainly focused on Switch games launching in the first half of 2022." We've already had a bit of fun guessing what could be in store, but what do you think?
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Hands On: Triangle Strategy Delivers Deep Turn-Based Combat To Match Its Incredible Art

As we've already reported, a brand new demo for Square Enix's upcoming tactical RPG, Triangle Strategy, dropped onto the Switch eShop during the latest Nintendo Direct and it's a pretty generous offering, giving players a chance to dig into the game's prologue with all progress carrying over to the main game, should you choose to pick it up when it releases on 4th March.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy