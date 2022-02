The Book of Boba Fett hasn't focused on Boba Fett too much in its last two episode but somehow it's all working out just fine. Disney Plus' latest Star Wars live-action series once again catches reunites viewers with Din Djarin, a.k.a. The Mandalorian, as he checks in on his li'l buddy Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) who is the first student taught by Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (while being observed by Ahsoka Tano) at his new Jedi temple. Meanwhile, Cobb Vanth is finding out the hard way that the spice must flow...or else. All the pieces are sliding into place as Book of Boba Fett nears its final two episodes of the season - so when are we gonna see Boba Fett disintegrate somebody? Join IGN host Max Scoville for some Star Wars Canon Fodder and the full Book of Bobat Fett Ch. 6 breakdown, that epic character reveal explained and all the Easter eggs we could find. Who is the deadliest bounty hunter on Star Wars' bounty hunters list? That would definitely be Cad Bane. Boba Fett may wind up facing off against one of the toughest villains of the Clone Wars, now under contract with the Pyke Syndicate to help run spice through the Dune Sea on Tatooine. Cad Bane being involved explains why The Twins up and left without putting up a fight. Will Boba Fett's Mandalorian friend and Wookiee bounty hunter Black Krrsantan be enough to hold off Cad Bane and the Pykes? Only time will tell.

