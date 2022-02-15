ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Promised Land’ Pulled From ABC Schedule, to Finish Season 1 on Hulu

By Joe Otterson
Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drama series premiered on the broadcast network on Jan. 24. Beginning March 1, it will move to the streaming service for the final five episodes of Season 1. The show has been far from a ratings breakout during its initial episodes. Season to date in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings, it...

