Things are getting even more heated on Capitol Hill as a Republican refusal held up a Senate committee vote on the appointment of Sarah Bloom Raskin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Raskin was slated to become the Fed's Vice Chairwoman of Supervision, or the the government's most influential overseer of the American banking system. The GOP flagged concerns about her business dealings, and their absence from the vote meant the necessary quorum was not there to confirm the nominees.

