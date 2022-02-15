ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

A woman is cured of HIV using a novel treatment

By Apoorva Mandavilli
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman of mixed race appears to be the third person ever to be cured of HIV, using a new transplant method involving umbilical cord blood that opens up the possibility of curing more people of diverse racial backgrounds than was previously possible, scientists announced on Tuesday. Cord blood...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

The Weather Channel

Coronavirus May Mutate in HIV Positive Individuals, Claims Study

A young South African HIV patient harboured the COVID-19 virus for nine months, and it developed more than 20 mutations, a study revealed. The yet to be peer-reviewed study showed that a 22-year-old female with uncontrolled advanced HIV infection was persistently infected with the SARS-CoV-2 beta variant for nine months.
SCIENCE
Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
CANCER
hivplusmag.com

Has a Woman Really Been "Cured" of HIV for the First Time Ever?

Each year dozens of scientists, researchers, health care providers, educators, and other experts get together to share the latest science on HIV and other viruses at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI). One of the biggest announcements to come from this year’s conference, CROI 2022, is that a woman being called “the New York patient” has been essentially cured of HIV. She is also the first known woman to be medically cured of HIV, according to report by NBC News.
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

New York patient becomes the first woman to possibly be cured of HIV

An American research team reported that it has possibly cured HIV in a woman for the first time. Building on past successes, as well as failures, in the HIV-cure research field, these scientists used a cutting-edge stem cell transplant method that they expect will expand the pool of people who could receive similar treatment to several dozen annually.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideedition.com

Scientists Have Apparently Cured New York Woman of HIV

An HIV patient known as “New York Woman” is believed to have been cured of the illness after scientists used stem cell therapy to help cull the virus that causes AIDS, NBC News reported. The patient was given stem cells from an umbilical cord and has not shown...
CANCER
Medscape News

A Third Person Living With HIV Has Been Cured by Transplant

In a first, a middle-aged woman has been in remission from HIV for 14 months after being treated for leukemia with transplants of adult stem cells and umbilical cord blood. If she remains off treatment without any hint of HIV, she would be only the third person in the world — after the Berlin Patient and the London Patient — to be cured through a transplant.
CANCER
tmj4.com

Woman believed to be cured of HIV after stem cell therapy

Researchers believe they have cured a woman in New York of HIV, by using stem cells from an umbilical cord. The woman has not shown any signs of HIV since ended treatment in October 2020. She is considered to be in remission. The therapy, performed by scientists at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WLOS.com

First woman reportedly cured of HIV by scientists using novel stem cell transplant

DENVER (TND) — An American woman who has leukemia has reportedly become the third person, and the first woman, to be cured of HIV after she received a stem cell transplant. Researchers reported Tuesday the middle-aged, mixed-race woman has been in remission for her leukemia and free of HIV for 14 months now after she was the recipient of a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus which causes AIDS.
CANCER
biospace.com

Woman “Cured” of HIV with Umbilical Cord Blood Transplant

Yvonne Bryson, M.D., an infectious disease researcher at UCLA, presented the case of an American woman who was cured of HIV after receiving a new transplant procedure that leverages donated umbilical cord blood. Bryson presented the case study at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections. In the press conference,...
CANCER
BBC

HIV: First woman in world believed to be cured of virus

A US patient is believed to be the third person in the world, and first woman, to be cured of HIV. The patient was being treated for leukaemia when she received a stem cell transplant from someone with natural resistance to the Aids-causing virus. The woman has now been free...
CANCER
TheDailyBeast

Woman of Mixed Race Becomes Third Person Ever Cured of HIV

A woman has been cured of HIV using umbilical cord blood, becoming the third person ever to be cured and signifying a potential new frontier in fighting the deadly virus. The mixed-race woman had already been given the treatment for leukemia, according to The New York Times. The treatment came from a partially matched donor, an uncommon practice as donors usually match the race and ethnicity of the patient. The practice also differs from the other two cases of HIV cures, which were possible through bone marrow transplants from donors with a mutation that blocked HIV infections. Researchers said the sex and racial background of this case marked a big advancement in developing a cure for HIV, as the infection is believed to progress differently in women than in men. “The fact that she’s mixed race, and that she’s a woman, that is really important scientifically and really important in terms of the community impact,” said Dr. Steven Deeks, an AIDS expert at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the work. However he said scientists did not see the treatment becoming the standard. “These are stories of providing inspiration to the field and perhaps the road map,” said Dr. Deeks said.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

