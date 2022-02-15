ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Guyana may choose to develop future oil prospects on its own - official

By Sabrina Valle
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Guyana could form a national oil and gas company to oversee its own exploration instead of conducting an offshore drilling auction this year, a government official told international oil executives on Tuesday.

The tiny South American country has become one of the hottest oil exploration frontiers in decades, with massive discoveries of oil and gas off its Atlantic coast. An auction of prospecting licenses has been expected to be held by the third quarter this year.

A consortium led by U.S. major Exxon Mobil holds rights to 6.6 million acres (26,800 sq. km) granted earlier this century and renewed in 2016. That group is expected to pump up to 340,000 barrels of oil per day this year.

“We have some proposals from some people in this room, from large operators, to work with the government and utilize the remaining blocks,” said Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo before an audience that included Exxon’s chief executive, the CEO of Hess Corp and officials from Ghana, Suriname and Barbados.

“We will either go to an auction, sometime in the third quarter this year, with or without seismic (surveys) from our part, or alternatively use those blocks to form a national oil company,” he said.

“By the third quarter of this year all of those decisions will be made.”

The country has said it hopes to entice other oil companies to explore its waters. It aims to soon complete a new profit-sharing framework that would govern future oil exploration and production.

Exxon CEO Darren Woods told the same audience the company is committed to its Guyanese operations. The company leads a consortium that includes Hess and China’s CNOOC Ltd.

“We are optimistic about Guyana and what we can achieve together,” Woods said. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Georgetown; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Comments / 0

Related
caribbeantoday.com

President Ali: Oil and Gas Key to Diversifying Guyana's Economy

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali said Guyana will finally be able to diversify its economy, using the wealth being derived from the oil and gas industry. He made the statement Tuesday, as he officially opened the ‘International Energy Conference and Expo at the Marriott hotel, Kingston, Georgetown. Attending the...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

New North Sea oil and gas licences ‘incompatible with UK climate goals’

New oil and gas licences for the North Sea are incompatible with the UK’s international climate commitments and the Paris climate agreement, analysts have said. The government is considering licences for new oil and gas fields in the North Sea, under pressure from backbench MPs and media commentators, who claim new fossil fuel development is needed to reduce energy bills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bharrat Jagdeo
Reuters

Bolsonaro says Russian fertilizer producers to double supply to Brazil

BRASILIA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met Russian fertilizer makers in Moscow on Wednesday and said they will double their supplies to Brazil where farmers are facing shortages. “The supply will be doubled,” he told reporters after attending a Russian-Brazilian business conference. Brazil depends on imports...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Pioneer Natural profit rises on higher crude prices

(Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co reported a rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as sustained recovery in energy demand from the pandemic-driven lows lifted crude prices to multi-year highs. Crude prices are trading at seven-year highs, thanks to the global economic recovery and supply cuts by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Oil Exploration#Guyana#Oil And Gas#Hess Corp#South American#Exxon Mobil#Guyanese#Cnooc Ltd
Reuters

Australia's Woodside Petroleum annual profit surges on higher prices

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL.AX) said on Thursday its annual profit more than tripled as the global economic recovery from the pandemic sparked a surge in prices of oil and gas. Prices of liquefied natural gas climbed to record highs last year due to a supply...
Bismarck Tribune

Oil companies call Bakken 'mature' as they ramp down North Dakota plans

The Bakken’s boom days appear to be over. Oil companies have adopted a new term to describe the western North Dakota oil patch: “mature.”. That’s the word State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms heard many times on a recent trip to a conference in Texas where he met with leaders from 10 companies with wells in the Bakken.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
rigzone.com

Permian Oil Output Sets Another Record

Permian output continues to exceed every OPEC member, except Saudi Arabia. Production from America’s Permian Basin reached a record high for the third month in a row in January as a red-hot price rally keeps shale drillers busy. Crude supply from the basin, which includes Texas and New Mexico,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Taking Charge of Capital Raising: Why Africa Needs to Develop its Own Financing Structures

Africa’s vast oil and natural gas resources represent a critical solution to the continent’s energy crisis and its unprecedented degree of energy poverty. With more than 600 million people living without access to reliable electricity, and as global pressures increase to transition to cleaner energy sources, fossil fuel financing restrictions hinder the development of resources that could lift millions out of poverty and drive the continent’s economic growth. As international financing channels are redirected away from oil and gas, Africa needs to come up with its own capital raising solutions and rely on its own projects if it is to make energy poverty history by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

$100 Oil Could Trigger Burst In Shale Oil Production

Up to 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of US tight oil could be unleashed in the event of a supercycle – with oil prices remaining around or above $100 per barrel – driven by growing demand and continued supply tightness, Rystad Energy predicts. Tight oil output in...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Australia's Santos cautious on Alaska, Australia oil projects

MELBOURNE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd (STO.AX) flagged on Wednesday it may not make final go-ahead decisions on its oil projects in Alaska and Australia by mid-year, even after delivering a record annual underlying profit on the back of surging oil and gas prices. Santos had previously said...
ALASKA STATE
rigzone.com

ConocoPhillips to Weigh $1B Permian Sale

Encouraged by surging oil prices, the U.S. shale industry is in rebound mode. ConocoPhillips, one of North America’s largest energy explorers, is considering a sale of operations worth more than $1 billion in the Permian Basin, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company is working with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy