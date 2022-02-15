Food safety training course registration deadline is March 7; classes and exam at end of March

ELIZABETHTOWN — Training in food safety is scheduled next month at the Bladen County Extension Office in the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Services Center at 450 Smith Circle.

Safe Plates for Food Managers Training Program takes place March 28 and 29, each day from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is an exam on March 30 at 9 a.m.

This is a food safety training course developed by N.C. State University. Certification is based on passing a CFP-ANSI accredited exam from Prometric. Passing this exam satisfies the FDA Model Food Code requirement for a certified food protection manager. Those who should attend would be food service managers and supervisory staff in restaurants, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, and other food handling establishments.

CFP is an acronym for Conference for Food Protection. ANSI is an acronym for the American National Standards Institute. Prometric is a testing administrator. FDA is an acronym for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a federal agency in the Department of Health and Human Services.

The registration fee is $115, which must be paid by March 7. Cash, check and money orders are accepted. These can be mailed to Krista Johnson, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown, NC, 28337, or brought to the office.

More information, or special accomodation requests, can be made by contacting Johnson or Meleah Evers. Johnson’s phone number is 910-862-4591 and her email is Krista_Johnson@ncsu.edu; Evers’s contacts are 910-641-3996 and Meleah_Collier@ncsu.edu.