Tom Green County, TX

One new COVID-19-related death reported by Tom Green Co. Tuesday

 1 day ago
Although it's the seventh COVID-related death...

OSDH: 1,047 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 73 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count

Seventy-three virus-related deaths and 1,047 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state since Tuesday, according to daily numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A total of 1,010,554 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The provisional death count rose to 14,152, the...
60 New COVID-19 Infections and 6 Fatalities Reported Over the Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – 60 COVID-19 infections and six COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Tom Green County over the past weekend. The following is the full COVID-19 report published by the City of San Angelo's Public Information Department: Total cases over last three days: 60 Saturday: 33 Sunday: 12 Monday: 15 Feb. 12, 2022, COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 40,585 Active cases: 678 Currently hospitalized: 29 New positives: 33 New deaths: 0 ​ Feb. 13, 2022, COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 40,597 Active cases: 689 Currently hospitalized: 28 New positives: 12 New deaths: 0 ​ Feb.…
Lincoln-Lancaster District reports two more COVID-19 related deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the Lincoln-Lancaster Health District. Health officials said a man in his 50s who was unvaccinated, and a man in his 70s, who was vaccinated, were both hospitalized and died on Wednesday due to the virus. The districts...
COVID-19 Weekend Report Shows Good Signs for Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, TX – The COVID-19 omicron surge is seemingly on the decline in Tom Green County. The following is the full weekend COVID-19 report published by the San Angelo Health Department. Total cases over last three days: 110. Saturday: 41. Sunday: 34. Monday: 35. Feb. 5, 2022, COVID-19...
Covid-19: One more virus-related deaths and 2,158 positive cases

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Four Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday. The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,154.
Woman dies from Covid-19 after she was wrongfully denied vaccine seven times because the vaccine contained “live virus”, lawsuit

United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
Elderly woman who ‘struggled to breathe and speak’, died from an allergic reaction caused by Covid-19 vaccine autopsy shows, lawsuit

Unlike all the other vaccines, the Covid-19 vaccines are not ‘approved’ by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because they didn’t undergo the regular approval process which usually takes years from the early testing stages to final approval. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the available vaccines are “authorized for emergency use” in battling the pandemic.
