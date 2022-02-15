One new COVID-19-related death reported by Tom Green Co. Tuesday

SAN ANGELO, TX – 60 COVID-19 infections and six COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Tom Green County over the past weekend.
The following is the full COVID-19 report published by the City of San Angelo's Public Information Department:
Total cases over last three days: 60
Saturday: 33
Sunday: 12
Monday: 15
Feb. 12, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,585
Active cases: 678
Currently hospitalized: 29
New positives: 33
New deaths: 0
Feb. 13, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,597
Active cases: 689
Currently hospitalized: 28
New positives: 12
New deaths: 0
Feb.…
