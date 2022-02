Folks who stumble upon the "Ominous Positivity Memes" project on social media enter a world of aggressive optimism that practically threatens you to drink some water and take care of your fabulous selves. "When you are faced with a world that doesn't care about you: fill it with Love. Aggressively. Or Else," the page tells its nearly 700k followers on Facebook while reminding the 83.2k that follow it on Instagram: "You will get better. You have no choice." As indicated by the size of its audience, this tough love strategy appears to be exactly what people need in this often-depressing day and age.

