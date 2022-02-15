ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Bobsleigh-Pyeongchang competitor Adeagbo lodges gender discrimination complaint

By Amy Tennery, Natalie Thomas
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwwSS_0eFHANVE00

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Elite Nigerian monobob and skeleton competitor Simidele Adeagbo has lodged a formal complaint with the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF), alleging gender discrimination in the spots allocated to men and women at the Beijing Games.

In a letter to the IBSF obtained by Reuters, lawyers for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympian said she was excluded from the 2022 Olympic monobob event by a single spot due to "an insidious and willful gender disparity in the number of sled spots made available for men and women."

IBSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment early on Wednesday.

"It is only because of this gender discrimination that Ms. Adeagbo was deprived of the opportunity to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics," attorneys Jeffrey L. Kessler and Cardelle Spangler wrote.

The monobob was introduced to the Olympic programme for the Beijing Games with the intention of bolstering the number of women who can compete in the bobsleigh events in Beijing. read more

Men are allocated 28 sled spots in the four-man bobsleigh event and 30 spots in the two-man, while women are allotted 20 spots in the monobob and 20 in the two-person bobsleigh.

Fourteen of the 20 monobob competitors also competed in the doubles.

"When I hear the narrative around monobob I think that 'wow, that sounds great' but when you peel back the layers it’s not actually what is happening – it didn’t in fact create the opportunities they maybe intended it to," Adeagbo told Reuters.

“There’s enough high-calibre athletes,” she added. “Instead, women are being left at home.”

'EQUAL TREATMENT'

The letter indicated that Adeagbo would initiate an arbitration proceeding before the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Feb. 25 if the IBSF can not provide "dispute resolution procedures" for her to exhaust first.

"Equal treatment for female athletes requires the IBSF and IOC (International Olympic Committee) to allocate the same number of sled spots to women bobsledders as men participating in events in the same tier of competition," the letter read.

The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adeagbo finished 20th out of 20 in the skeleton in Pyeongchang and last month won the monobob European Cup race in Winterberg, Germany, becoming the first African athlete to win an international bobsleigh race.

The letter comes as the IOC faces criticism over geographic representation at the Winter Games.

African winter sports athletes suffered a blow after the IOC denied a request by the coaches of Ghana's Akwasi Frimpong to reinstate continental quotas in bobsleigh and skeleton for the Beijing Games and their removal left sliding sports with no African representation. read more

Speaking to reporters about African athlete inclusion on Tuesday, the IOC’s Director of Olympic Solidarity James Macleod said access to winter sports is a “different ball game” than summer sports.

“International federations set the qualification rules for access to the Games whether summer or winter. We need to work closely with them to find that balance, to find the best athletes and attract representation from a diverse number of NOCs,” said Macleod.

“There is a review of those systems. There will be one after these Games of Beijing as well.”

While missing the chance to compete in Beijing was heartbreaking, Adeagbo said she was undeterred.

"I want more women to be able to seize their moment and with the rules that we have in place currently that is limiting our opportunities to show up to the line," she said.

Reporting by Amy Tennery and Natalie Thomas in Beijing, additional reporting by Karolos Grohmann and David Kirton Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 51

Mr. Hand
9h ago

"It is only because of this gender discrimination that Ms. Adeagbo was deprived of the opportunity to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics," That's interesting. The fastest women made the Olympic team. If she was "elite", as the article clearly states, she wouldve made the team.

Reply(3)
13
Carol Bronson
9h ago

after reading the first comments I thought I was the only one who read the article. It's not about race or trans. It's about WOMEN getting equal opportunity in this sport.

Reply(1)
5
reynosa98
21h ago

Is Discrimination an Olympic sport? If it is they oughta let other races know

Reply
19
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akwasi Frimpong
WHAS 11

'Permanent scar on our sport': Tara Lipinski reacts to Kamila Valieva Olympics ruling

Reaction from the Olympics and social media after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was cleared to compete in Beijing despite failing a drug test in December. The ruling was made Monday by a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel sitting at the Olympics. The 15-year-old Valieva is the favorite in the women’s individual event that begins Tuesday and already captured gold when the Russian athletes competing as ROC, short for Russian Olympic Committee, won the team event last week.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Lodges#Nigerian#Ibsf#Pyeongchang Olympian#Ioc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

IOC makes shocking medal decision with Russian figure skater

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a pre-2022 Winter Olympics drug test but went on to win the Gold Medal in the team portion of the figure skating at the Bejing Games. The IOC had announced that the medal ceremony for the team figure skating event would be postponed due to the Russian figure skater’s failed drug test. Now, Valieva, 15, is facing further ramifications. The IOC made a shocking decision on Valieva, as reported by ESPN.
SPORTS
Vox

The shocking decision to allow Kamila Valieva to skate at the Olympics, explained

Despite testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, Russia’s 15-year-old Kamila Valieva skated at the Olympic women’s figure skating competition on Tuesday. She’s currently first with 82.16 points, a whisper of an advantage over her teammate Anna Shcherbakova, who sits at 80.20 points, and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto with 79.84 points.
SPORTS
Pasadena Star-News

Kamila Valieva leads Olympic skating competition overshadowed by doping scandal

Only moments into her Olympic Games short program, Russia’s Kamila Valieva stumbled only her opening jump, a triple Axel, and there seemed to be a collective gasp not only in the Capital Indoor Stadium but across the sport and the globe. Was Valieva, the 15-year-old gold medal favorite, collapsing...
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy