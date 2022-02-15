ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aramco Trading, Red Sea Petrochemicals sign crude oil supply agreement

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

CAIRO Feb 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco Trading signed with Egypt’s Red Sea National Petrochemicals Company a non-binding crude oil supply and product offtake agreement, a statement by Aramco Trading said on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Aramco Trading will supply 100,000 barrels per day of Arabian Crude into Red Sea’s Refining and Petrochemical complex, which is expected to be built at the Suez Canal Economic Zone in Ain Sokhna.

The agreement will pave the way for Aramco Trading to buy products from Red Sea, which include polymers, olefins, and liquid refined and petrochemical products, the company added. (Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Nayera Abdallah)

