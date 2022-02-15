ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Breakthrough HIV Treatment Possibly Cures Woman

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican scientists report a woman was possibly cured of HIV in a breakthrough treatment for the disease. Carl Dieffenbach, director of the Division of AIDS at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, one of multiple divisions involved in the study, confirmed to NBC News that researchers used an innovative...

