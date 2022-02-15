Removing Snow from Your Roof Safely

With more snow forecast, it’s good to remember that we should expect it here in Chaffee County – and be ready for it. In a message for city residents, Salida citizens are encouraged to utilize off-commercial street parking during snowstorms. Cars parked on the roadway during snow plowing operations limit the ability to effectively plow the street which can lead to prolonged ice build-up and labor-intensive removal, post-storm. Salida’s equipment includes a large John Deere 670D road grader, front end loaders, sanders, and numerous dump trucks with plows, Downtown residents and employees are asked to keep the major streets clear as crews already must navigate around curb bump outs and dining patios and heavy equipment does not turn on a dime.

