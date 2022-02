Dr. Dre says NFL asked for ‘minor’ changes to Super Bowl halftime show. Dr. Dre has revealed the NFL asked for some “minor” changes to the Super Bowl halftime show. The hip-hop heavyweight performed during Sunday’s football championship game with Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, sparking rumors about whether or not Slim Shady was allowed to kneel or revisions to lyrics about police. “There were a few things that we had to change, but it was like really minor things,” the rapper, producer and N.W.A founding member told TMZ. “Em taking a knee, that was him doing that on his own and there was no problem with that.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO