Simone Biles defines goals in so many aspects of her life (as an athlete, a leader, a mental health advocate, should we go on?), so it's no surprise that her relationship also embodies couple goals. The 24-year-old gymnast has been dating NFL star Jonathan Owens since March 2020 and the pair can often be spotted on social media looking blissfully in love. Here's what we know about Owens and his sweet relationship with Biles, from how they met to how they keep their relationship alive despite demanding schedules to how Owens was there (virtually) for his girlfriend during the Tokyo Olympics.

