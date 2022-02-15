ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

5 picks I love at the Genesis Invitational, according to a professional gambler

Golf.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a paradox of golf that the world’s greatest players don’t compete routinely on the world’s greatest courses. At the game’s highest level, architectural gems are the exception, not the rule. This week will bring us one of those outliers when the PGA Tour...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour: How much did each player win at the WM Phoenix Open?

At one stage, it looked as though Scottie Scheffler had thrown away his best chance of winning his first PGA Tour event at the WM Phoenix Open. He missed a five-footer on the 72nd hole to reach 17-under-par for the week, but he pushed it wide of the hole and he had to face the ice-cool Patrick Cantlay in a playoff.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Mitchell
Person
Bubba Watson
Dallas News

As AT&T Byron Nelson plans for full capacity, it expects a strong second year at TPC Craig Ranch

MCKINNEY — Clay Duvall saw what the AT&T Byron Nelson can be last year, even with COVID-19 restrictions in place. In the tournament’s first year at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, it welcomed a pandemic-limited 10,000 spectators per day. It raised $5.5 million for Momentous Institute, the tournament’s non-profit beneficiary, and according to Duvall, the players could “feel the energy” of the fans despite the reduced crowd size.
MCKINNEY, TX
golfmagic.com

How to watch Tiger Woods' 2022 Genesis Invitational: Stream, odds, tee times

Tiger Woods returns public eye once again for the first time since finishing second with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship. Woods is the tournament host at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, a venue where he has never tasted victory. Not that he hasn't tried. He's played...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genesis Invitational#Gamblers#The Pga Tour#Golf Magazine#Riviera
Golf.com

Bryson DeChambeau says rumors he won’t play PGA Tour events are ‘completely inaccurate’

Bryson DeChambeau isn’t in the field this week at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, and with ongoing rumblings of a Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway tour approaching players, rumors began swirling on social media that DeChambeau, who as GOLF Magazine’s playing editor pens a monthly instruction column, had reportedly said he wouldn’t play in any more PGA Tour events.
GOLF
Golf Digest

How to watch the 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera

Famed Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles is set to host the Genesis Invitational, where each of the top 10 players in the World Ranking are in the field at the event that benefits Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation. Southern California native Max Homa is set to defend his hometown title after a dramatic playoff victory over Tony Finau a year ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Digest

Collin Morikawa dismisses Saudi-backed golf league: 'I'm all for the PGA Tour'

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Collin Morikawa dismissed the possibility of joining the rumored Saudi-backed golf league, saying he is “all for the PGA Tour” at his pre-tournament press conference for the Genesis Invitational. “My entire life I've thought about the PGA Tour,” the World No. 2 and...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Mind-numbingly next level": How Tiger Woods dominates Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy will soon turn 33 years old, but when Tiger Woods reached the same age his career looked a bit different. It seems difficult to believe. The Northern Irishman who once bounced down the fairways as an exhuberant, wide-eyed teenager bursting passion for the game is now a father and has won four majors. Whether or not he should have won more of the big ones is up for debate.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcsportsedge.com

DFS FanDuel Fit: The Genesis Invitational

The stars are aligned in Los Angeles this week as the PGA TOUR heads to The Riviera Country Club for The Genesis Invitational. This course is somewhat of a fan favorite and the pros generally like it, as well. The Riv is a unique venue so looking at course history...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf.com

LA Golf acquires SIK Golf and introduces premium putter

LA Golf has already cemented its status among the ultra-premium shaft makers in the world. The California-based company has legions of hardcore fans, many of whom consider price a non-issue when it comes to dialing in the perfect shaft. In other words, LA Golf’s higher-priced specialty shafts tend to be more expensive because they deliver the goods.
GOLF
nbcsportsedge.com

Genesis Invitational: Opening Odds Preview

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!
GOLF
FanSided

PGA Tour stock up, stock down after Scottie Scheffler notches first win at WM Phoenix Open

Taking a microscope to the PGA Tour power rankings to see whose stock is rising and whose is going down after Scottie Scheffler’s WM Phoenix Open win. Coming into the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, there were obvious narratives to follow regarding the top players in the world like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, and so on. But one of the sleeper stories of the year was whether or not Scottie Scheffler could get over the hump and actually get a win, something that had eluded him prior to the WM Phoenix Open.
GOLF
blackchronicle.com

2022 Genesis Invitational one and done picks, expert PGA predictions, betting advice from legendary DFS pro

The Genesis Invitational 2022 is set to tee off on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Riviera Country Club in California. Tiger Woods returns as the tournament host, and will be in attendance throughout the event. In what has become an annual tradition, the 2022 Genesis Invitational field is loaded with several of the top golfers in the world set to participate. The Genesis Invitational purse is $22 million, and the winner will take home $2.16 million. World No. 1 Jon Rahm is the 9-1 betting favorite in the latest Genesis Invitational golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Patrick Cantlay (12-1), Justin Thomas (16-1), Dustin Johnson (18-1), Collin Morikawa (20-1), Xander Schauffele (22-1), and Rory McIlroy (22-1) are also among the Genesis Invitational top contenders at Caesars. Reigning tournament champion Max Homa (40-1) is also in the 2022 Genesis field.
NFL
Pro Golf Weekly

The 2022 Genesis Invitational Power Rankings

It might not be a major, but it sure is stacked like one. The PGA Tour moves from Phoenix to Los Angeles this week for The Genesis Invitational, a tour mainstay dating back to 1926. In what appears to be the most star-studded event hosted at Riviera Country Club since the 1995 PGA Championship, only world No. 12 Bryson DeChambeau (injury) is missing the top 15 in the OWGR.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy