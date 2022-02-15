5 picks I love at the Genesis Invitational, according to a professional gambler

The Genesis Invitational 2022 is set to tee off on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Riviera Country Club in California. Tiger Woods returns as the tournament host, and will be in attendance throughout the event. In what has become an annual tradition, the 2022 Genesis Invitational field is loaded with several of the top golfers in the world set to participate. The Genesis Invitational purse is $22 million, and the winner will take home $2.16 million. World No. 1 Jon Rahm is the 9-1 betting favorite in the latest Genesis Invitational golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Patrick Cantlay (12-1), Justin Thomas (16-1), Dustin Johnson (18-1), Collin Morikawa (20-1), Xander Schauffele (22-1), and Rory McIlroy (22-1) are also among the Genesis Invitational top contenders at Caesars. Reigning tournament champion Max Homa (40-1) is also in the 2022 Genesis field.
