Get Ready For The 2022 F1 Season With The LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAny time LEGO comes out with a Formula One Technic set, we pay attention. Being able to recreate some of the fastest track cars in the world using construction bricks does make for some immersive fun, especially when they’re as big as Technic sets tend to be. That definitely seems like...

carthrottle.com

The Next Ford Mustang Is Going GT3 Racing

Ford has confirmed a new partnership with long-time collaborators Multimatic to create a factory-backed GT3 car that'll also be available to customer teams. Ford couldn’t keep away from top-line GT racing very long. It’s not much over two years since the Ford GT racing programme (below) ceased, but already, the Blue Oval has announced its next sports car racing project. With LM GTE in decline and set to cease being a thing fairly soon, the endeavour will instead involve the GT3 rulebook.
whathifi.com

Klipsch The Fives powered speakers get McLaren Formula 1 special edition

As the official headphone and portable audio partner of McLaren Formula 1, Klipsch has announced a special edition of its The Fives powered speakers featuring design touches inspired by the team's iconic orange livery. The Fives are some of Klipsch's most versatile active speakers, with HDMI ARC and optical inputs,...
MotorTrend Magazine

Modified Supercar Showdown: Ferrari vs. Lamborghini

If you find yourself fortunate enough to acquire the sort of financial status that has you pondering, "Ferrari or Lamborghini," then you also have some additional pocket change to customize your high-dollar commuter. Let's be honest, there's nothing more embarrassing than pulling up to your local coffee shop and parking next to the same exact supercar, right? We've all been there.
carthrottle.com

This Is Not A Real Ferrari 296 GTB

It's actually a stunningly detailed 1:8 model from Amalgam. And an expensive one at that - it costs £10,025. Although this might look like a real Ferrari 296 GTB at first glance, it isn’t. It’s actually a 1:8 scale model from Amalgam, whose ridiculously detailed work we’ve covered before.
Design Taxi

LEGO Lets You Build Your Own McLaren F1 Car With 1,432-Piece Set

Fans of motorsport can now build their very own McLaren F1 model with the latest 1,432-piece LEGO Technic set, which features the team’s 2021 papaya orange and royal blue livery with an interpretation of the new 2022 look. This marks the first-ever licensed F1 car to come to LEGO...
racingnews365.com

Video: McLaren present 'new' F1 car with LEGO

McLaren and LEGO have collaborated to design the world's first LEGO-Technic F1 car. McLaren fans will soon be able to get their hands on a brand new LEGO-Technic version of the team's F1 challenger. The unique model was designed in collaboration between the two brands and goes on sale from...
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Unveils Another Crazy Custom Color Option

For the past ten years, Ferrari has been hosting an annual rally in Italy. Open to only the uppermost echelon of Ferrari's customer base, this epic road trip features some of the rarest and most beautiful Ferraris ever made. It's called the Cavalcade and 2021 saw the tenth edition of the event take place. To celebrate, Maranello has been revealing bespoke configurations that can be accessed through the Tailor Made program. We recently covered the first two designs, and now the third of five has been revealed.
The Independent

Lego launches its first-ever McLaren Formula 1 car next month: Here’s how to buy it

Whether you binge-watched all three seasons of Drive To Survive on Netflix (us too) or you’re a longstanding fan of the thrill of Formula One, we’ve got some good news for you: McLaren Racing has teamed up with Lego to create the first-ever buildable F1 car.The model was designed at the same time as the all-new 2022 MCL3 car, which is due to be revealed to the general public on Friday (11 February), and it is said to be a replica of what you’ll see on the race circuit this year, but in the same colourways as last year’s car....
Motorious

2016 McLaren 570S Is The Marriage Of Performance And Style

Just try to look away from this Volcano Yellow masterpiece. McLaren is possibly one of the most outstanding supercar manufacturers to ever hit the European sports car market for their incredible performance, style, and engineering. With the full force of a track-bred design team under its belt, the Mclaren brand has risen to heights that other companies could never imagine in just 59 years. The sound pouring out of the exhaust pipes of the McLaren racing vehicles is purely musical as it has been designed for function, which has led to an intense form. But, of course, these cars don't come cheap as they mainly were constricted to a limited number of vehicles per production model. So how are those car enthusiasts, with a little extra cash to spare, supposed to find one of these incredible masterpieces of automotive innovation?
Motorious

2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Sports Big Power From A Modern Day V12 Legend

This incredible car utilizes the full force of the early 2000s Ferrari design team. PCARMARKET is the leading auction site for Porsche and exotic vehicles. Our audience is attuned to special Porsches and high-end and knows their value and bids accordingly. Ferrari is a brand known for centuries to come as the top of the line in Italian performance, style, and showmanship. The European racing circuit has been dominated by these Rosso Corsa beasts since the beginning, in 1947, and now they live on as legends of their times. At the same time, classic Ferraris were the pioneers of power in their days, with models such as the 250 GTO bringing the brand to the forefront of automotive innovation. However, the modern counterparts genuinely provide the kind of jaw-dropping performance you can only get with a supercar. This particular car is the perfect combination of old and new. It boasts a massive modern Ferrari engine with a style that had apparent inspirations from the brand’s vintage racing days. The best thing about this car is that it is, of course, completely stock and can still go toe to toe with the best of modern-day supercars on any track.
pocketgamer.biz

McLaren MCL36 is first F1 car reveal in Roblox

Roblox has released the newly revealed McLaren MCL36 as a virtual car in its McLaren F1 racing experience. The virtual Roblox reveal was coordinated with the real-world reveal, making this the first instance where a Formula 1 brand has unveiled a race car via the metaverse. McLaren F1 drivers Lando...
Jalopnik

There's Something Interesting On The Back Of The Box Of The New Lego McLaren F1 Set

Throughout the remainder of February, every Formula 1 team is planning to reveal its 2022 challenger. The next is Red Bull, which will pull the covers off its RB18 on Wednesday. Two days later, on Friday, we’ll get to see the MCL36 — McLaren’s chariot for the upcoming season. But we might have just seen it a few days early.
Motorsport.com

What Haas livery reveal tells us about F1 2022 cars

Team boss Gunther Steiner was clear that the renders show it in an earlier phase of the development, with more to come when the VF-22 hits the track for the first time at Barcelona. Aside from the livery, which is an evolution of last year's design, there's plenty for us...
BMW BLOG

BMW 700 Race Car With Two-Cylinder Engine Shows Less Is More

“The car that saved the company” – we’re not the ones saying this, BMW is. This lesser-known small car came at a time when the company was in a bit of a predicament. The German automaker was on the brink of collapse in the late 1950s, but the BMW 700 saved the day. It went on to become a commercial success, racking up more than 35,000 sales in 1960 to generate about 58% of that year’s total revenues.
motor1.com

Williams explains decision to remove Senna S logo from 2022 F1 car

Williams team principal Jost Capito has explained why the team has removed the logo paying tribute to three-time world champion Ayrton Senna from its Formula 1 cars after 27 years. Since 1995, the first season after Senna's death at Imola driving a Williams FW16, the team had been displayed the...
racer.com

New Alfa Romeo runs at Fiorano

Alfa Romeo has run its 2022 car for the first time as part of a shakedown at Ferrari’s test track in Italy. The Ferrari-powered C42 ran in a camouflage livery at Fiorano with Valtteri Bottas behind the wheel as Alfa Romeo put the first miles on the clock ahead of the first pre-season test next week. The team had previously announced it would be using the C42 in Barcelona, but won’t actually launch the car until the Sunday following the test when the 2022 livery will be revealed. As a result there are no official images released from the shakedown. (ED: The above image shows the team’s 2021 car).
Daily Mail

'As close as you can get to the real thing': Inside the £100,000 Axsim Formula Simulator that uses fighter jet technology to create the sensation of G-Force for F1 drivers as they practise from home

For Formula 1 fans it could be the ultimate way to see what it's really like to drive at the highest level. A UK company has built a simulator which uses fighter jet technology to help create the sensation of G-Force experienced by the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and George Russell.
