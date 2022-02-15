ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Gene-editing breakthrough in the battle against tick-borne diseases

By University of Nevada Reno
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nevada – University-led research has developed a new method that allows gene editing in ticks at the embryo stage, a protocol previously thought impossible for ticks. This ground-breaking discovery, published in iScience Journal, could decrease the ability of ticks to be a vector for disease causing pathogens....

