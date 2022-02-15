ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Watch: Robbery suspect has trouble figuring out how to open window, get out of OKC store

By KOCO Staff
 1 day ago
OKLAHOMA CITY — A thief was recently caught on camera having some difficulty while trying to get out of a southwest Oklahoma City convenience store during a robbery.

Around 3 a.m. Feb. 7, suspects robbed an OnCue near Southwest 119th Street and South Portland Avenue. The store’s security cameras captured images of the suspects, including the moments when a suspect couldn’t figure out how to open the drive-thru window and get out.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released some of the security video, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online.

