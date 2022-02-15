New York Trees Figured Out A Way To Share The Love For Valentines Day

Everybody loves a diner! And why? Maybe it is the nostalgia for the old days, maybe because most diners are the heart of their community (or neighborhood). Heck, maybe it is because the food is always so darn good! It doesn't matter, each diner on this list fits all of those criteria. Plus, it seems like every town, no matter the size, has that one special place where locals gather for a cup of coffee, some eggs, a stack of flapjacks and a good dose of gossip. There are hundreds of great diners across "Upstateland." Here is a random list of 26 that are sure to give you a good start in your morning. From the tip of Long Island to the tip of Western New York, the Empire State has no shortage of excellent diners. Some have been around for a decade or so, and some have been around for five decades or so. Most are mom-and pop diners that have been in the family for a couple of generations. It is always fun to eat at a diner and we submit that these 26 are just too good to pass up! Twenty-five of them are in Upstate New York, from the lower Hudson Valley out to Western New York and up through the Catskills, Adirondacks and on to North Country. But we had to put in a great and historic diner from New York City. They do have some great diners in the Big Apple!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO