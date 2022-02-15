Dallas Stars @ Colorado Avalanche Betting Preview & Predictions

Denver could help quarterback Derek Carr with his break-up from the Raiders. Kiz: The denizens of Broncos Country are lost in a fantasy world of crazy quarterback dreams. Hey, I admit to be as hopelessly hooked on the QB soap opera as any knucklehead in this dusty old cowtown. For example: If the wedding is off between “Ain’t Vaxxing” Aaron Rodgers and granola-loving actress Shailene Woodley, our hearts in Colorado are broken. Does Russell Wilson want out of Seattle? Would Denver make a soft landing spot for Jimmy Garoppolo after Young Shanny dumps him in San Francisco? Stay tuned. But as smart students of the game note, know what could make for a juicy plot twist in our QB soap opera? Josh McDaniels, our old pal and new Raiders coach, might demand a divorce from his starting quarterback, the same way Kid McD once did with Jay Cutler. So perhaps there could be a scenario where Carr turns in his silver and black uniform from da hated Rai-duhs and joins the forces of good here in Broncos Country. Maybe that wouldn’t be perfect solution at QB for the Broncos, I’ll grant you. But it could be way more fun than drafting Kenny Pickett.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO