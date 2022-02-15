ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Woman Cured of HIV With New Transplant Method Involving Umbilical Cord Blood

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has been cured of HIV using a new transplant method, marking the third person to be cured, according to the New York Times. The method involves umbilical cord blood, which is more widely available than adult stem cells and doesn’t need to be matched as closely to the recipient....

www.complex.com

Comments / 4

#Transplants#Blood Cells#Cord Blood#The New York Times#University Of California#Weill Cornell Medicine
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
radioplusinfo.com

1-28-22 fdl cardiologist says he is seeing more patients with heart complications due to covid-19

A Fond du Lac cardiologist says he is seeing more and more patients who have suffered from heart complications due to COVID-19. “I have seen people come in with heart failure, I’ve have seen people with inflammation from getting COVID infection, rhythm abnormalities, some of which unfortunately have been fatal, SSM Health Doctor Tadeo Diaz Balderrama, told WFDL news. “Unfortunately with the variants I’m seeing younger and younger patients presenting with this. Patients who this deep into the pandemic have not gotten vaccinated.” Dr. Balderrama says COVID-19 can also lead to inflammation of the vascular lining and increase the risk of blood clots. “Looking at the studies that are available, a total of 425 studies with over 8,000 patients, if you had COVID you had a higher risk of having a blood clot and a higher risk of dying from that blood clot.” Dr. Balderrama says concern for cardiac complications with the vaccine are far outweighed by the risk from the virus. Nearly two years into the pandemic Dr. Balderrama says while the COVID vaccination may not prevent infection it can significantly reduce your chances of dying or suffering complications.
FOND DU LAC, WI
sixtyandme.com

Foods that Can Help If You Suffer from Liver Disease

Have you been told you have fatty liver disease or are at risk for developing it? Research estimates that as many as 25% of the US population has this condition. That’s close to 100,000,000 people!. It may be asymptomatic in many, but having it is indicative of a high...
WEIGHT LOSS
InspireMore

Parents Refuse To Take No For An Answer When Son Is Diagnosed With Incurable Disease.

Everything was going well in Iris Schultz’s first pregnancy until her 20-week ultrasound, when doctors grew concerned about her son’s development. Little Hunter wasn’t growing as quickly as other fetuses, but otherwise everything looked fine. When he was born at 37 weeks, he was sent home after just a few days in the NICU. Even though his parents were told he was healthy, deep down, they knew something was wrong.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IFLScience

Scientists Infected People With COVID-19 On Purpose. This Is What They Learned

Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

The man with toxic black fungus on his BRAIN: Backpacker who scraped his elbow in Costa Rica suffered crippling migraines, facial paralysis and a stroke before being diagnosed with inoperable disease so rare only 120 have had it

A 35-year-old Rhode Island man believes he is the only person alive to suffer from a rare, toxic black fungus that's been growing in his brain for the past four years. Tyson Bottenus, of Providence, said he picked up the tropical fungus in January 2018 while embarking on a backpacking trip in Costa Rica to celebrate his recent engagement to fiancé Liza.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Good News Network

Magnesium May Prime the Immune System to Fight Cancer and Infections

A simple mineral we all learned about in high school PE class could be the active ingredient in a new method of cancer treatment and prevention. In this way, magnesium has gone from being something to help us play sports longer to something that lets us play life longer. That’s...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Is it possible to live without a liver?

The liver is a vital organ that regulates waste products in the blood, eliminates toxins, and stores excess energy in the form of glycogen. It is not possible to live without a liver. However, the liver can regrow itself. Therefore, although a person cannot live without a liver, they can...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study: Nearly 1 in 7 COVID patients in ICU experienced severe bleeding when given full-dose blood thinners

Patients with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) prescribed full-dose blood thinners are significantly more likely to experience heavy bleeding than patients prescribed a smaller yet equally effective dose, according to a recent University at Buffalo-led study. The research, which compared the safety and effectiveness of blood clot treatment...
BUFFALO, NY

