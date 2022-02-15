Fisker Is Now Taking Reservations For Its Second EV: The PEAR

Want to buy Fisker’s newest electric vehicle? You can now get in line.

The Manhattan Beach-based EV company announced Tuesday that it has begun taking reservations for its second production model, the PEAR. The five-passenger vehicle will start at $29,900 before taxes and incentives, with deliveries expected to commence in 2024.

Beyond that, details were scant; information on the car’s battery range, performance metrics and other features have yet to be released, and Fisker only provided an computer-generated aerial shot of the vehicle with its announcement. The company described the “agile urban EV” as having a “sporty” ride, “intuitive” controls and “a focus on industry firsts”—though what those firsts may be remain unclear.

Fisker is producing the car in partnership with Foxconn and is aiming to produce at least 250,000 units a year in the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer’s Ohio factory. Of course, Fisker has yet to begin shipping its first EV, the Ocean SUV, which is slated to hit the market this November.

Like the Ocean, prospective buyers can reserve a PEAR for a $250 fee; if you want to reserve two of the mystery machines, a second placeholder will only run you an additional $100. With deliveries at least two years away (assuming things don’t go PEAR-shaped), Fisker may have plenty of competition by then—judging by the sheer amount of EV ads that ran on Super Bowl Sunday.