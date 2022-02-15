ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Fisker Is Now Taking Reservations For Its Second EV: The PEAR

By David Shultz
dot.LA
dot.LA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tWjj_0eFH8hzb00

Want to buy Fisker’s newest electric vehicle? You can now get in line.

The Manhattan Beach-based EV company announced Tuesday that it has begun taking reservations for its second production model, the PEAR. The five-passenger vehicle will start at $29,900 before taxes and incentives, with deliveries expected to commence in 2024.

Beyond that, details were scant; information on the car’s battery range, performance metrics and other features have yet to be released, and Fisker only provided an computer-generated aerial shot of the vehicle with its announcement. The company described the “agile urban EV” as having a “sporty” ride, “intuitive” controls and “a focus on industry firsts”—though what those firsts may be remain unclear.

Fisker is producing the car in partnership with Foxconn and is aiming to produce at least 250,000 units a year in the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer’s Ohio factory. Of course, Fisker has yet to begin shipping its first EV, the Ocean SUV, which is slated to hit the market this November.

Like the Ocean, prospective buyers can reserve a PEAR for a $250 fee; if you want to reserve two of the mystery machines, a second placeholder will only run you an additional $100. With deliveries at least two years away (assuming things don’t go PEAR-shaped), Fisker may have plenty of competition by then—judging by the sheer amount of EV ads that ran on Super Bowl Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dot.LA

Newly Rebranded Car Subscription Startup Autonomy Will Offer Tesla’s Model 3

Autonomy—the Santa Monica-based automobile subscription platform until recently known as NextCar—is getting into electric vehicles via Tesla’s popular Model 3. The startup, which provides customers monthly vehicle subscriptions for an all-in price that includes insurance and maintenance costs, said Thursday that it will offer the Tesla Model 3 as part of a range of electric and zero-emission vehicles. The company was launched in 2020 by former TrueCar CEO Scott Painter, and is currently in beta.
SANTA MONICA, CA
dot.LA

Why Rivian's Stock Is On the Rebound

Electric truck maker Rivian staged a mini-revival on the stock market Monday, propelled by the news that George Soros’ investment firm had snapped up nearly $2 billion worth of shares in the company late last year. Rivian shares climbed more than 12% at one point Monday morning, thanks in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFMJ.com

Company taking reservations for $30,000 Lordstown made EV

A California electric vehicle maker is now taking reservations for a car that would be manufactured in Lordstown. Fisker Incorporated has announced it will begin production in November with a 2024 target date to begin deliveries of its Personal Electric Automotive Revolution named “Pear”. Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Ohio State
City
Manhattan Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Business
Local
California Cars
MotorAuthority

Project PEAR: US-built Fisker EV promised in 2024 with $29,900 price tag

Affordable electric vehicles are still hard to come by but Fisker wants to change all that with a new model code-named Project PEAR. The EV startup on Tuesday opened the reservation process for the PEAR and announced a starting price of just $29,990—before incentives and before a destination charge. Reservations require a $250 deposit for the first vehicle and $100 for subsequent vehicles.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Fisker Ocean SUV EV launching n Europe at MWC

Fisker has announced that they will be launching their new all-electric SUV in Europe at Mobile World Congress 2022, the Fisker Ocean SUV. The pricing for the car has also been revealed for the UK, this new electric SUV will retail for £34,990 in the UK. “I couldn’t be...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Subaru opens up reservations for its first EV, the Solterra

The latest is Subaru, which opened up reservations Tuesday for its upcoming 2023 Solterra EV. The Solterra, the automaker’s first electric vehicle, will go on sale this summer in all 50 states. Customers can pay a $250 refundable reservation fee to select their preferred retailer, pick trim and color...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pear#Foxconn#Manhattan#Vehicles#Taiwanese
Benzinga

EV Week In Review: Tesla Revs Up Supply Chain, Volkswagen Underlines China Thrust, Ford-GM Hint At Faster EV Transition, Fisker Bound For Europe And More

EV stocks rebounded following the weakness seen in the previous two weeks, thanks to the broader market recovery amid big tech news flow. The week witnessed monthly delivery updates from the Chinese EV trio, earnings reports from the Detroit duo, both of which are seriously pursuing EV transitions. Here are...
DETROIT, MI
Apple Insider

Another Apple supplier branches out into EVs ahead of Apple Car rollout

Luxshare, which assembles Apple's AirPods, is investing in a Chinese electric car company. Even as Luxshare is aiming to take on more iPhone orders for the iPhone, the firm is following its rivals in moving to avoid being too dependent on Apple. Just as Foxconn has recently done, Luxshare is turning to the EV market.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Fisker to debut its Ocean all-electric SUV in Barcelona

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) will debut its Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV to the European market at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The five-passenger Fisker Ocean Sport features a range of 250 miles with a starting price of $37,499. Mobile World Congress will run from Feb. 28-March 3, 2022. CEO Henrik Fisker said,...
CARS
InvestorPlace

7 Battery Stocks That Electric Vehicle Companies Are Relying On in 2022

The electric vehicle trend has been gaining momentum for years. With low-cost charging stations popping up in every corner of America, it’s never been easier to go green by switching from gasoline-powered vehicles. The future looks bright for all those who want cleaner air and a better fuel economy without having to worry about traditional fossil fuels like oil or natural gas ever again. This is just one lifestyle choice among many others where being environmentally conscious comes first. However, at the heart of these electric vehicles lies the battery, without which this colossal shift cannot occur. Hence, if you own any battery stocks, you should be watching them closely.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Tesla Giga Texas: Model Y Spotted Leaving The Plant

The Tesla Giga Austin plant in Texas might be one another step closer to officially starting production of the Model Y, as a new transport of cars was spotted recently. Jeff Roberts, who records daily drone flyover videos around the site, reported on February 14 about a "batch of Model Ys fresh off the production lines of Giga Texas".
AUSTIN, TX
insideevs.com

300 HP Tesla-Swapped Classic Mini Is A Great EV Conversion

EV conversions of older vehicles that used to run on fuel often make the finished vehicle quite a bit heavier than it initially was, this in spite of the fact that you remove the heavy internal combustion engine. You replace it with an even heavier battery pack that that really does weigh it down, negatively affecting handling, braking, performance and efficiency.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE 53, Maserati Grecale Launch Date, And Fisker’s Sub-$30k EV: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. General Motors remains committed to the Bolt EV and EUV, with production scheduled to restart on April 4, 2022. Manufacture of the EVs was put on hold after GM issued a fire risk recall. GM says that some owners still haven’t scheduled a battery replacement for their vehicles but that the company has made progress with them.
CARS
dot.LA

After Sitting Vacant for a Decade, Downtown’s Broadway Trade Center Could Become LA’s Newest Tech Hub

A new creator economy startup wants to build a “metaverse hub” in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. On Tuesday, New York-based startup Emcee announced plans to buy the 1.1-million-square-foot Broadway Trade Center, a historic building in Downtown L.A. that once housed the city’s first department store but has been vacant for nearly a decade. Emcee says it wants to turn the building into the “Emcee Studio,” a tech hub and shopping center complementing its ecommerce and creator economy platform.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy