The refreshed 2022 Ford Focus was revealed back in October sporting a handful of minor styling tweaks and a few tech updates for both the regular and high-performance ST variants. Now, the Chinese version of the 2022 Ford Focus has leaked via the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website, but it looks a bit different than the version we saw last fall, similar to the minor differences present on previous models like the Chinese version of the 2021 Ford Edge and 2023 Ford Explorer, the latter of which just leaked last week.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO