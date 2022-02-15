ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Arrest Made In Assault Of Elderly Newark Man

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nsap8_0eFH8WEU00
Tyjihad Ellison Photo Credit: Newark Dept. of Public Safety

Police nabbed a skateboarder who they say assaulted an elderly man on Friday, Feb. 11 in Newark.

The victim was walking on Ferry Street near Merchant Street when he was knocked unconscious by Tyjihad Ellison, 21, around 10 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The man was taken to University Hospital where he reportedly was in stable condition.

Ellison, who reportedly suffers from mental illness, was charged with aggravated assault, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 8

Guest
1d ago

Good. If this is the guy, I hope he stays in jail for a long time.

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

NY Man High On Toxic Fumes Harassed Others, Threw Furniture At Morris County McDonald’s: Police

A man from New York had inhaled toxic fumes before harassing others and throwing furniture around at a Morris County McDonald’s restaurant, authorities said. Jose Santos Lovos, of Yonkers, is accused of getting into an altercation with another man at the Morris County Mall’s McDonald’s restaurant on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Hanover Police said in a Tuesday, Feb. 15 release.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ News Reporter 'Randomly' Drove Into Oncoming Traffic, Killing 1: Prosecutor

Charges have been upgraded for a Central Jersey news reporter who intentionally drove her car into into oncoming traffic, killing a 95-year-old woman, authorities said. Lisa Pollitt, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and obstruction in connection with the Thursday, Feb. 10 crash in Cranbury, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Palisades Park Woman, 73, Charged With Killing Baby

A 73-year-old Palisades Park woman was charged with killing an 11-month-old girl. According to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella:. "On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Palisades Park Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting an eleven-month-old child having a medical episode. Responding officers found the child unconscious and not breathing. The child was transported by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased."
PALISADES PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Man, 21, Arrested In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A 21-year--old man from Central Jersey has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Christopher Hernandez Velasquez, of Perth Amboy, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, third-degree hindering the apprehension of himself along with various other charges, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Wanted By Police In Bristol Township Stepfather's Murder

Police in Bucks County are on the lookout for a 41-year-old man wanted as a person of interest in the murder of his stepfather, authorities said. Brian Joseph Carey is believed to be driving the silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer owned by his 78-year-old stepfather, who was found dead inside a Bristol Township home Tuesday, Feb. 15, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Bristol Township Police Department.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Man Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend, Her Father: Police

A 31-year-old man from Central Jersey has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an attack on his ex-girlfriend and her father, authorities sais. On Friday, Feb. 11 at 12:21 a.m., South River police were dispatched to a borough residence for a disturbance. Police found two victims laying on the ground with multiple stab wounds each. Medical aid was provided to the victims and they were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Newark Public Safety#University Hospital#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Suspicious Death Of Woman Probed In Coatesville

Authorities were investigating a "suspicious death" Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Coatesville. Donna L. Taney, 59, was found dead on the floor of a bedroom in her East Chestnut Street home around 9:45 a.m., Coatesville police said. A search warrant was executed at the house, and investigators are awaiting the results...
COATESVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Morris County Man Nabbed In Hackettstown Bagel Shop Burglary, Police Say

A Morris County man previously put behind bars for a series of burglaries throughout North Jersey was found to be behind the recent break-in of a popular Hackettstown bagel shop, police announced. Riverdale resident Joseph Demauex, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Busted With Illegal Handgun During Incident At Westchester Hotel, Police Say

A discrepancy at a Westchester hotel led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man who was in possession of a handgun he did not have a permit to carry, police said. In New Rochelle, officers were called to the Marriott Residence Inn on LeCount Place shortly before noon on Tuesday, Feb. 15, where there was a report from a staff member of a customer who was allegedly fraudulently attempting to get a room.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Trying To Break Up Fight Stabbed In Parking Lot At High School In CT

A man was stabbed attempting to break up a fight among teens in the parking lot of a Connecticut high school after a varsity basketball game, police said. In New Haven County, officers from the Derby Police Department were called to the emergency room at Griffin Hospital at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, where there was a report of a stab victim.
DERBY, CT
Daily Voice

Officer Struck By Vehicle On Massachusetts Roadway

A large search is underway by Massachusetts State Police after a police officer was hit by a car while attempting to arrest a suspect. The incident happened in Worcester County around 10:30 a.m. on Mechanic Street in Fitchburg. According to the state police, a local police officer who is part...
FITCHBURG, MA
Daily Voice

12-Year-Old Girl Shot Outside Philadelphia Corner Store: Report

A 12-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6abc reports. The girl was one of about ten people standing outside a corner store on D Street and Wyoming Avenue when a backseat passenger in a red four-door sedan opened fire at around 4 p.m., the outlet says citing police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy