Simone Biles announces engagement to Jonathan Owens

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olympic gold medalist shared a post Tuesday announcing her engagement to Jonathan Owens, whom she’s been dating since 2020. Alongside four photos of the moment Owens proposed, Biles wrote: “WOKE UP A FIANCÉE I can’t wait to spend forever...

StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Engagement Ring Includes This ‘Special’ Detail—Here’s How Much It Costs

It’s a dazzler! Simone Biles’ engagement ring is so stunning—and she’s making sure to share it with the world! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast announced her engagement to boyfriend Jonathan Owens in a heartfelt Instagram post on February 15, 2022, in which she showcased her gorgeous engagement ring. Owens, a 26-year-old football safety for the Houston Texans, proposed to Biles with an oval-shaped diamond set in a micropavé pave band that was crafted by jewelry designer, ZoFrost. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote in the caption of her post. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed...
NFL
Elite Daily

Simone Biles Is Engaged! Her Ring Is Trendy And Timeless

Love is in the air! On Feb. 15, Simone Biles took to Instagram to reveal a happy life update: her boyfriend Jonathan Owens popped the question and she said yes. “THE EASIEST YES,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺.” She posted a carousel of photos detailing the proposal, which took place in a sunny gazebo while they looked incredible in a black minidress and gray suit. Owens gave Biles a stunning oval-cut solitaire ring on a pavé band.
HOUSTON, TX
PopSugar

Every Inch of Simone Biles's Massive Engagement Ring Is Covered in Diamonds

Sure, Simone Biles's ever-growing collection of gold medals is shiny, but you know what's shinier? Her new engagement ring from Jonathan Owens. The Olympic gymnast got engaged to the Houston Texans football player on Valentine's Day and showed off her new ring on Instagram the following morning. The ring features...
CELEBRITIES
live5news.com

Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

(CNN) - Superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is adding to her hardware. Instead of a medal around her neck, this time it is a ring on her finger. Her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, proposed on Valentine’s Day, and she said yes. Biles shared pictures on social media Tuesday...
NFL
Simone Biles
HOLAUSA

Simone Biles: all about the engagement ring valued at more than 300 thousand dollars

Simon Biles had a very special Valentine's Day. On Monday, the Olympic medalist was in for a big surprise when her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, got down on one knee to pop the big question. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote on Instagram Tuesday along with a series of photos of the proposal, and a video of the incredible ring that her fiance carefully chose and helped design.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Simone Biles' $300k engagement ring has a whopping 36 diamonds

We haven't been able to take our eyes off Simone Biles' glittering engagement ring since she shared the exciting news that her 26-year-old football player partner Jonathan Owens popped the question. The Olympic gymnast, 24, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share stunning photos of the proposal – plus close-up...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Lori Harvey Explains The Key To Success In Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have been going strong for over a year after becoming Instagram official in January 2021. The couple has been all over social media with their vacation photos. While maintaining their growing relationship, Harvey and Jordan have been quite busy due to their respective schedules. But that hasn’t slowed down their passion for each other. The model revealed the key to success in her relationship with the Creed III star.
MUSIC
97.9 The Box

Will Michael B. Jordan Marry Lori Harvey?

Seems like Michael B. Jordan,34, and Lori Harvey,25 could be destined for one another, according to the NYPOST. We’ve seen the two flaunt their relationship for over a year with the revolting PDA all on social media and celebrating together. Shockingly, this could be documented as both of their longest public relationships. Although the women […]
CELEBRITIES
