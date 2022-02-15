Startup focusing on service robots opening office in Oakland

Kane Logistics, one of the oldest 3PLs in the U.S., has been acquired by French 3PL ID Logistics in an all-cash deal, ID Logistics said. The transaction is based on Kane’s “enterprise value,” or market value, of $240 million, Orgon, France-based ID Logistics said. Kane’s 2021 annual revenue is $235 million. The transaction is expected to close in April, ID Logistics said. ID Logistics acquired Scranton, Pennsylvania-based Kane from Harkness Capital Partners, a private equity firm that acquired Kane in 2019.
