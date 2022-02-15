Startup focusing on service robots opening office in Oakland

I would like to voice my support for the Halket Street Development. I own property on Coltart Street, right nearby. I believe this project will be a boost to our local economy and community. This development will deliver positive results on so many levels. It will create more jobs, bring a larger pool of customers to the local Oakland establishments and increase Oakland’s popularity. I was born and raised in Oakland, and the Oakland economy is supported by the universities and hospitals. The majority of the original Oakland community supports the growth of these two industries, and this development should not be shut down because of a few folks who always cry foul about any and all changes.

