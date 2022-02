Can the luxury travel experience possibly get any better? With the metaverse, it can, and it will. When most people think of the metaverse, they probably imagine a group of teenagers playing video games while immersed in a virtual 3D world. But what if the metaverse could also be used to change how we travel? As it turns out, several brands like DFS and Marriott Bonvoy are already beginning to embrace the metaverse exploring new forms of marketing and new ways to offer better experiences, and travelers are beginning to reap the benefits. In this post, we'll explore how the metaverse is helping to create more immersive luxury travel experiences, and how these experiences will likely evolve in the not-so-distant future.

