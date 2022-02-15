Senate narrowly confirms Biden's pick to lead FDA, filling key health position that had been open more than a year

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate narrowly confirmed President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday pushing past a thicket of political controversies that threatened to derail what was initially expected to be an easy confirmation. The 50-46 vote means Dr. Robert Califf,...
WASHINGTON — There's a growing sense among Democrats that it’s time for a change of course at the White House — whether that means new strategy or new staffers. On the political front, President Joe Biden’s numbers aren’t getting better, his message isn’t resonating, and his party’s midterm prospects are bleak. On policy, his Build Back Better plan is dead, Covid is alive, and inflation is rising.
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke broke ethics rules while working as part of the Trump administration when he took park in a land negotiation deal in his home state of Montana, a federal watchdog said Wednesday. Interior Department Inspector General Mark Greenblatt said Zinke participated in...
A group of 16 US state governors and the premiers of two Canadian provinces on Wednesday called on the leaders of both countries to end the cross-border vaccine requirement that sparked protests and briefly closed trade routes.
Protests in which demonstrators at one point blocked border crossings and truckers have clogged the streets of downtown Ottawa for nearly three weeks were sparked by rules mandating Covid vaccines to cross the US border.
In a letter released by the office of Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, a signatory, the state and provincial leaders said exemptions to the requirement should be reinstated for the sake of both countries' economies.
"The timing of your decision to terminate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions could not have been worse, as North America already faces grave supply chain constraints," the letter addressed to US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
SPOKANE, Wash. — As one Spokane county courtroom is in the process of hearing emotional testimony from parents, teachers and students involved in the Freeman school shooting, Washington lawmakers are trying to pass a statewide bill to hopefully prevent similarly tragic situations from happening in the future. “On September...
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The United States is in "the midst of the very final stages" of indirect talks with Iran aimed at salvaging a 2015 deal limiting Tehran's nuclear activities, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday. "This is really the decisive period during which we'll be...
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee plan to boycott a meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to vote on President Joe Biden's slate of nominees to the Federal Reserve, a person familiar with the matter said, a move that could delay their consideration by the full Senate.
– OPINION – The U.S. Senate on Feb. 15 voted to return Dr. Robert Califf to the role of FDA commissioner, bringing needed leadership to an agency that plays a vital role in protecting public health. While Califf faces historic challenges in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...
