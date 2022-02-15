Disney Promotes Executive to Lead Its Metaverse Strategy

Disney is solidifying its move into the metaverse with the new appointment of an executive who will oversee its metaverse strategy.

The Burbank-based entertainment giant has named Mike White as its new senior vice president of next generation storytelling and consumer experiences, according to a Tuesday memo from CEO Bob Chapek that was first reported by Reuters. White was previously senior vice president of consumer experiences and platforms in Disney’s media and entertainment distribution group.

In his new role, White will oversee how Disney rolls out virtual experiences across its multiple platforms—part of a broader metaverse strategy that Chapek first introduced last fall, when he described the metaverse as the “next great storytelling frontier.” Since then, Disney has made moves like patenting technology to bring augmented reality to its 12 official theme parks worldwide.

“For nearly 100 years, our company has defined and redefined entertainment by leveraging technology to bring stories to life in deeper, more impactful ways,” Chapek wrote his memo. “Today, we have an opportunity to connect those universes and create an entirely new paradigm for how audiences experience and engage with our stories.”

In addition to promoting White, Disney has been publicly looking to expand its roster of metaverse-minded individuals. The company recently posted a job opening for a business development manager to “help lead Disney’s efforts in the NFT space”—one of multiple open positions across the organization that cite NFT knowledge as a desired qualification.