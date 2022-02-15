ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern Supervisors oppose California leaders’ ‘take it or leave it’ approach to Covid vaccines for children

By Mason Rockfellow
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors is opposing two proposed Senate bills: one that would allow minors 12 and older to consent to vaccines without a parent’s or guardian’s consent and one that would require full COVID-19 immunization for any child who is admitted to any schools and child care facilities.

Tuesday, the supervisors sent a letter to Senator Shannon Grove and Senator Melissa Hurtado , urging them to vote against SB 866 and SB 871.

SB 866, proposed by Senator Scott Wiener and Richard Pan, would allow minors 12 and older to consent to a COVID-19 vaccination without consent or knowledge from a parent or guardian.

SB 871 (Pan) would mandate full immunization against COVID-19 as a condition of admitting a child as a pupil of any public or private elementary school, childcare center, day nursery, family day care home, or development center.

The board voiced their concerns that the two bills would do more harm than help, essentially giving parents an ultimatum.

“The vaccines have undoubtedly helped protect millions of people, and there are surely others who
could benefit from obtaining this treatment. But convincing those who are hesitant requires room
for discussion and disagreement,” the board said in the letter.

“Instead, allowing vaccination of our children without parental consent and mandating vaccination despite an individual’s religious or personal beliefs is akin to holding education and child care hostage in a “take it or leave it” approach that will undoubtedly sow more division and distrust, rather than promote unity and the public’s health.”

The letter said California children and parents are already facing a slew of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and passing these bills would add to the strain.

“As we all begin turning the corner in the fight to return to normalcy, now is not the time to alienate
families by forcing them to choose between their religious and personal beliefs and the enormous social and economic consequences of having to choose to keep their children home and out of school,” the letter said.

You can read SB 861 here and SB 877 here .

Comments / 1

Board of supervisors voices concerns with state vaccination bills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to voice their concerns with a pair of state Senate bills concerning kids and the COVID-19 vaccine. One bill, SB 866, would allow minors 12 and older to get a vaccine — any vaccine — without parental consent. The other, SB 871, […]
Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 881 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 881 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 229,034 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,077 deaths. The department reports 181,752 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 605,542 negative COVID-19 tests […]
David Valadao urges tougher action on fentanyl crisis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, Congressman David Valadao joined 115 colleagues in signing a letter to President Biden to permanently classify fentanyl as a Schedule I drug. The temporary classification is set to expire on Saturday. “The opioid epidemic in America continues to harm communities and families across the nation, especially here in the Central Valley.” Valadao said.  He added that […]
Child mask protest at Rosedale Union School District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California lifted its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals. However, students and teachers must still mask up in schools. Parents are demanding the end to the child mask mandate across Kern County schools. The mask mandate in schools has been a hot topic for months but with the indoor mask mandate […]
CDPH sets date for re-evaluation of mask requirements in schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the first of California’s mask requirements begins to ease, masks will stay on in schools — at least for a few more weeks. Vaccinated Californians are now strongly recommended — not required — to mask up in indoor public spaces. Students still need to keep those masks on, but officials […]
CityServe holds meeting to discuss new transitional housing facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, CityServe will be hosting a neighborhood meeting to discuss a new transitional housing development coming to the Central Bakersfield. The organization said the new transitional housing slated for F Street is the first of its kind in town. The project will benefit local homeless residents. The public is invited to come to the community meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at CityServe headquarters on F […]
These are the least educated counties in California

(STACKER) — The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or […]
Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in California

In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. […]
Kern County inmate visitation resumes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced inmate visitation will resume starting Saturday. The visitation was put on hold last month due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the community, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office announced that visitation will resume at the Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo Pretrial Facility, and […]
Goodwill partners with Bakersfield College to host vaccination clinics on Feb. 25

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Goodwill has partnered with Bakersfield College to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Feb. 25. The vaccination clinics will be held at Bakersfield Goodwill locations on Oswell Street, Stine Road and Rosedale Highway. All sites will be providing the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. List of times: Oswell Location: […]
West megadrought worsens to driest in at least 1,200 years

The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years and is a worst-case climate change scenario playing out live, a new study finds. A dramatic drying in 2021 — about as dry as 2002 and one of the driest years ever recorded for the […]
Coachella, Stagecoach dropping all COVID vaccine, testing and masking requirements

There will be no COVID-19 vaccination, testing or masking requirements at the Stagecoach and Coachella festivals, organizers announced Tuesday. “As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines,” Stagecoach organizers tweeted. […]
CSUB welcomes students back to campus for in-person learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After going virtual the first three weeks of the spring semester, Cal State Bakersfield welcomed students back to campus Monday for in-person instruction.  Last month, university officials made a decision to put the safety of the ‘Runner community first, due to a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.  “We had a bit of a pause and we are super […]
