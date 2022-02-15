Kern Supervisors oppose California leaders’ ‘take it or leave it’ approach to Covid vaccines for children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors is opposing two proposed Senate bills: one that would allow minors 12 and older to consent to vaccines without a parent’s or guardian’s consent and one that would require full COVID-19 immunization for any child who is admitted to any schools and child care facilities.

Tuesday, the supervisors sent a letter to Senator Shannon Grove and Senator Melissa Hurtado , urging them to vote against SB 866 and SB 871.

SB 866, proposed by Senator Scott Wiener and Richard Pan, would allow minors 12 and older to consent to a COVID-19 vaccination without consent or knowledge from a parent or guardian.

SB 871 (Pan) would mandate full immunization against COVID-19 as a condition of admitting a child as a pupil of any public or private elementary school, childcare center, day nursery, family day care home, or development center.

The board voiced their concerns that the two bills would do more harm than help, essentially giving parents an ultimatum.

“The vaccines have undoubtedly helped protect millions of people, and there are surely others who

could benefit from obtaining this treatment. But convincing those who are hesitant requires room

for discussion and disagreement,” the board said in the letter.

“Instead, allowing vaccination of our children without parental consent and mandating vaccination despite an individual’s religious or personal beliefs is akin to holding education and child care hostage in a “take it or leave it” approach that will undoubtedly sow more division and distrust, rather than promote unity and the public’s health.”

The letter said California children and parents are already facing a slew of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and passing these bills would add to the strain.

“As we all begin turning the corner in the fight to return to normalcy, now is not the time to alienate

families by forcing them to choose between their religious and personal beliefs and the enormous social and economic consequences of having to choose to keep their children home and out of school,” the letter said.

You can read SB 861 here and SB 877 here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.