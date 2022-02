Scottish salmon exports rose to near-record levels last year as fish farmers sold more than £600 million worth of the delicacy across the globe, latest figures show.Sales of the fish soared to £614 million in 2021, an increase of 36% from the year before, according to official HMRC figures, cementing its place as the UK’s biggest food export.The French were the biggest buyer, with sales up 64% to £304 million, meaning half of all exports headed to dinner plates across the Channel.Meanwhile, Americans snapped up a quarter of all sales, at £152 million, last year, a rise of 45%. China...

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO