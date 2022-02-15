Sarah Palin’s Lawsuit Against New York Times Officially Fails—Again

Two weeks after she was accused of repeatedly using a racial slur to intimidate a Black activist, a Democratic state lawmaker in New Hampshire has issued a belated apology for the ugly episode. Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight sent an email to the young activist on Tuesday, saying she “immediately regretted” using the racial slur to make her point after he testified on a bill, and that “no one should be using that language.” “I apologize from the bottom of my heart for the pain it has caused,” she wrote in the email. The activist, Jonah Wheeler, said he wasn’t buying Klein-Knight’s apology, which he said did not seem sincere. It came only after she’d already been stripped of committee assignments, and at the urging of a House bipartisan committee that investigated her use of the slur. “I cannot accept this response as her apology. Representative Klein-Knight, unfortunately, continues to make matters worse,” Wheeler was quoted saying by the New Hampshire Union Leader. In the immediate aftermath of the episode—in which Klein-Knight had reportedly refused to stop using the slur despite Wheeler’s request for her to stop—she defended her behavior and blamed “cancel culture.” Community organizers had quickly condemned her in an open letter, saying she had not only used racist language but then “escalated” the situation by calling security on Wheeler.

