Sarah Palin’s Lawsuit Against New York Times Officially Fails—Again

By Pilar Melendez
 1 day ago
The New York Times and its former top editor did not defame former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in a 2017 editorial, a jury concluded in a mostly ceremonial verdict after a federal judge on...

Stormy Daniels Sues Ex-Literary Agent Over Money Avenatti Stole

In late January, adult film star Stormy Daniels testified at the Manhattan federal trial of her former lawyer Michael Avenatti, who was convicted of stealing a portion of her $800,000 book advance. Now, Daniels is suing her ex-literary agent, Luke Janklow, for wiring Avenatti the money owed to her. The federal suit accuses Janklow and his firm Janklow & Nesbit Associates of breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty for failing to pay a $175,000 installment for her memoir about her life and legal battle with President Trump. Janklow testified at Avenatti’s criminal trial, admitting that he ignored Daniels’ calls and messages because the 50-year-old litigator advised him to do so. The jury also heard about chummy texts between Avenatti and Janklow, who wrote, “Not everyone is a stone-cold motherfucking professional like us.” The complaint seeks $175,000 for breach of contract and damages in excess of $75,000 “to deter” Janklow’s firm “from betraying the trust and confidence” of their clients in the future.
Dem Lawmaker Offers Apology for Racial Slur—Two Weeks Later

Two weeks after she was accused of repeatedly using a racial slur to intimidate a Black activist, a Democratic state lawmaker in New Hampshire has issued a belated apology for the ugly episode. Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight sent an email to the young activist on Tuesday, saying she “immediately regretted” using the racial slur to make her point after he testified on a bill, and that “no one should be using that language.” “I apologize from the bottom of my heart for the pain it has caused,” she wrote in the email. The activist, Jonah Wheeler, said he wasn’t buying Klein-Knight’s apology, which he said did not seem sincere. It came only after she’d already been stripped of committee assignments, and at the urging of a House bipartisan committee that investigated her use of the slur. “I cannot accept this response as her apology. Representative Klein-Knight, unfortunately, continues to make matters worse,” Wheeler was quoted saying by the New Hampshire Union Leader. In the immediate aftermath of the episode—in which Klein-Knight had reportedly refused to stop using the slur despite Wheeler’s request for her to stop—she defended her behavior and blamed “cancel culture.” Community organizers had quickly condemned her in an open letter, saying she had not only used racist language but then “escalated” the situation by calling security on Wheeler.
