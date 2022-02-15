ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL prop bets for Feb. 15: Power-play points

By Griffin Carroll
 1 day ago
New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday, we debuted a prop bet article focused on power-play points, and it was a success! We went 3-for-3 on the night, but with the odds these props are listed at, we found ourselves up nearly two units despite placing just .25u wagers.

If you missed yesterday's piece, the focus on power-play points (PPP) is built on data that supports teams seeing more power-play chances and being able to capitalize on them with scores.

The players we highlight in these spots are all on the top power-play lines for their respective lines and hit this PPP bet with either a goal or an assist.

There remains an unknown on what the best strategy is here. For example, I bet on two players from the Minnesota Wild to get a PPP last night. They both did, but so did two others on that same line.

If we bet all five of these players, we would have been quite profitable. Of course, that's a high-risk strategy.

Before we get to Tuesday night's NHL spots for PPP, look at the entire slate of noteworthy matchups:

I have three spots for tonight in particular that I'll be betting on PPP. These are all .25u bets.

New York Islanders

My favorite spot for the night is the Islanders, which come into this one owning the 15th-best power-play success rate in their past 10 games.

That is solid, but it's their opponent that puts this on the docket for the evening. Buffalo averages the fourth-most penalties per game and own the sixth-worst penalty kill unit.

That's awesome intersection: The Sabres are going to give you power plays and struggle to stop them.

As such, we load up a few Islanders PPP bets to target this Buffalo weakness.

We start with Noah Dobson, who had a PPP last game and has two in his past 10 games. I wrote yesterday how I'm drawn to defensemen on the power play, as I feel they facilitate near the top of the zone.

Dobson brings us the best odds from this Islanders group, so we load him up for the night.

I'll add Mathew Barzal here, who also had a PPP last game. He also registered a PPP against Buffalo the last time these two teams played, so we bank on a repeat performance here.

PPP Bets on FanDuel: Noah Dobson (+310) & Mathew Barzal (+260)

New York Rangers

We'll stick with another New York team in the Rangers, which have the second-best power-play scoring rate in the NHL.

They host Boston tonight, which averages the third-most penalties per game.

I like targeting the volume here. The Rangers should have plenty of power-play chances against the Bruins and have shown an ability to score when a man-up.

When looking at the Rangers' top PP unit, you see power-play points throughout. There's a reason they rank second in power-play scoring.

Our first pick will again be a defenseman, Adam Fox. Fox has five PPP in his last six games and six PPP in his last five at home.

Clearly very involved, he brings us rock-solid odds in a good game to target.

This feels like the type of game to consider the entire top unit for New York, but we'll limit ourselves to just one more choice, Mika Zibanejad.

Zibanejad has a PPP in six of his last nine games and two straight.

PPP Bets on FanDuel: Adam Fox (+198) & Mika Zibanejad (+138)

Pittsburgh Penguins

We'll wrap with Pittsburgh, which has the fifth-best power-play scoring rate. The Penguins play Philly tonight, owners of the eighth-worst penalty kill.

It shouldn't take many power plays for the Penguins to take advantage. They seem to rack up the power-play goals at home.

The top line's recent performance at home is truly remarkable. As such, the odds aren't as tantalizing as some of the others, but the production more than makes up for it.

The first bet will be Kris Letang, who has a PPP in eight of his last 10 at home (nine total).

Then we have to go with Bryan Rust, who has 11 PPP in his last 10 games in Pittsburgh. It doesn't get much better than that.

PPP Bets on DraftKings: Kris Letang (+135) & Bryan Rust (+115)

Let's see if we can keep the momentum rolling for power-play points!

Comments / 0

Community Policy