(Kitco News) - Silver has retraced somewhat from its recent high of $24/oz and now has found itself between two peak distribution points on the 1-hour chart below. The grey metal is holding at $23.50/oz but is 0.59% up on the session leading into the U.S. open. The support kicked in just ahead of $23/oz where there was a prominent high volume node on the volume profile indicator (right-hand side).

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO