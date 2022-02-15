ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Latest Indignity, Facebook Employees Will Now Be Called 'Metamates'

By Noah Kirsch
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
There's a mayday in rebrand-land, as employees at the social media giant Meta will now refer to each other as "Metamates," CEO...

inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
Douglas Hofstadter
Mark Zuckerberg
Highsnobiety

Meta's Latest Problem: Fake Fashion on Instagram & Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has a new PR nightmare to deal with: its proliferation of counterfeit fashion. According to Reuters, the parent company's platforms — namely, Facebook and Instagram — are struggling to curb rampant sales of fake luxury goods. A study conducted by Ghost Data from June to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
techacrobat.com

Facebook workers will be now refer to as Metamates: Zuckerberg

The workers of Meta, previously known as Facebook, are soon going to get a new and different name. If you are thinking CEO Mark Zuckerberg desires his workers to be known as Metamates, that’s not right. Along with other things, Zuckerberg has currently created a current motto for the organization, which states, “Meta, metamates, me.” Zuckerberg made the declaration concerning the latest advancements in the organizations together with the moto.
INTERNET
Washington Post

Facebook Has Probably Peaked. What Can Mark Zuckerberg Do Now?

For years, Wall Street kept faith in Facebook’s powerful ad machine. Investors gave Mark Zuckerberg the benefit of the doubt when he bet the company’s future on the metaverse and they largely forgave callous business practices revealed by a whistleblower. What mattered was the constant user growth that kept the machine printing money — a machine that accounts for a remarkable 98% of total revenue.
INTERNET
The Bold Italic

Facebook Is Now Losing Active Users

It’s a first recorded for the social media giant… ever. The benevolent gloss of Facebook has been completely stripped off over the past decade. Whatever glow is left has been tarnished by the platform’s ability to nearly disassemble democracy, spread misinformation ad nauseam, and take advantage of its contracted workforce. The whole Meta rebranding — the new parent company organized under Facebook that contains its various sister entities, like WhatsApp and Instagram, beneath the same umbrella — didn’t really help mask its dimmed public perception, either.
INTERNET
Outsider.com

Apple’s Latest Privacy Feature Will Cost Facebook an Estimated $10 Billion

Apple added the App Tracking Transparency feature to iOS 14.5 and 15. This feature allows iOS users to decide which apps are allowed to track what they’re viewing, downloading, and buying online. As a result, those users may see fewer targeted ads. Wednesday, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, said that Apple’s privacy feature will cost the social media giant billions of dollars in ad revenue.
INTERNET
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta employees will be known as ‘Metamates’

Mark Zuckerberg has given his employees a new name as part of a widespread rebrand.Staff will be known as “metamates”, Mr Zuckerberg said, as he revealed a whole set of new principles in a meeting with staff.They also include the replacement of its infamous catchphrase “move fast”, with “move fast together”. “Be bold” will also be replaced with “build awesome things”.Mr Zuckerberg also revealed new values, including a commitment to “focus on long term impact” and not to “nice ourselves to death”.It was one of those new value that has prompted the most confusion and mockery after it was made...
BUSINESS
Technology
Internet
Facebook
Instagram
TechSpot

Facebook's Libra crypto project, now called Diem, has been sold off

In context: It feels like just about every company is trying to hop on board the cryptocurrency train, and Facebook was no different. Back in 2019, the social media giant unveiled "Libra," its own cryptocurrency that was intended to provide underserved people with access to a financial network powered by the blockchain.
INTERNET
News Channel 25

Facebook Messenger update to now send notifications to users if message is screenshotted

Facebook Messenger is getting new updates, including end-to-end encryption. In a press release, the company said the new update would notify users if someone screenshots disappearing messages. "New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats, so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message," Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg said...
INTERNET
Seekingalpha.com

Facebook owner to offer employees metaverse vision details in meeting - report

Facebook owner Meta Platforms (FB -1.6%) is set to offer details to its employees about how it will realize a broad vision for the "metaverse," the concept around which the former Facebook rebranded. The company plans an all-hands meeting Tuesday that will feature a "major announcement," The Information reports. That's...
BUSINESS
Neowin

Facebook will now redirect you if you search for extremist content in Pakistan or UK

Meta runs "The Redirect Initiative" in several countries where it redirects Facebook users to resources and support for leaving extremist ideologies if they search for content associated with organized violence and hate on its platform. The program is already active in Australia, USA, Germany, and Indonesia. It is now being expanded to Pakistan and the UK too.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Texas Sues Meta Over Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Data Collection

The Texas attorney general filed a privacy suit against Facebook parent company Meta on Monday, claiming the company, motivated by profit, illegally harvested the biometric data of millions of Texans without their consent. The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, alleged that a now-defunct Facebook photo-tagging software had gathered users’ facial recognition data for over a decade, in violation of state consumer protection laws. “Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s safety and well-being,” Paxton said in a statement. “This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices, and it must stop.” In their own statement, a Meta spokesperson said that the claims made against Facebook “are without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously.” The company asserted that the facial recognition tool, before it was shuttered, always gave users notice and an opportunity to decline before it was implemented. Paxton said at a press conference Monday that he would be seeking damages in the “billions of dollars” range.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Facebook's Updated Values Include 'Meta, Metamates, Me'

Facebook changed its name to Meta in October to reflect its focus on the creation of virtual spaces where people can work, play and socialize in what's known as the metaverse. Now the social media giant is revamping its values. In a note to Facebook employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
INTERNET
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

